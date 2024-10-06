Angus groups asked to sign up to reduce smoking rate

ASH Scotland is encouraging organisations and groups in Angus to sign up for Scotland’s Charter for Tobacco-free Generation and help their communities and the country progress towards reducing smoking rates to 5% or fewer by 2034.

Since launching in 2015, more than 500 supporters Scotland have endorsed the charity’s Charter through taking positive action locally to tackle the harms caused by tobacco and related products such as e-cigarettes.

Groups interested in signing the Charter are asked to pledge to take two or more actions under the themes of raising vital awareness about the harms caused by tobacco and related products – supporting stop smoking opportunities for staff, volunteers and service users; introducing a smoke and aerosol-free environment; preventing tobacco companies’ promotions of their products or helping to reduce youth uptake of tobacco or vapes.

There is also an option to become a Charter Champion and gain access to the charity’s engaging resources, special events and networking opportunities.

Sheila Duffy, chief executive said: “With 10 years to go to achieve a tobacco-free generation, we’re inviting groups to support our Charter. We look forward to welcoming local organisations, especially those working with young people, who are committed to improving health and well-being, to work with us towards a tobacco-free future.”

Details can be found at www.ashscotland.org.uk/charter.

