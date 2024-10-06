Angus groups asked to sign up to reduce smoking rate

Details can be found online.

ASH Scotland is encouraging organisations and groups in Angus to sign up for Scotland’s Charter for Tobacco-free Generation and help their communities and the country progress towards reducing smoking rates to 5% or fewer by 2034.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since launching in 2015, more than 500 supporters Scotland have endorsed the charity’s Charter through taking positive action locally to tackle the harms caused by tobacco and related products such as e-cigarettes.

Groups interested in signing the Charter are asked to pledge to take two or more actions under the themes of raising vital awareness about the harms caused by tobacco and related products – supporting stop smoking opportunities for staff, volunteers and service users; introducing a smoke and aerosol-free environment; preventing tobacco companies’ promotions of their products or helping to reduce youth uptake of tobacco or vapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also an option to become a Charter Champion and gain access to the charity’s engaging resources, special events and networking opportunities.

Sheila Duffy, chief executive said: “With 10 years to go to achieve a tobacco-free generation, we’re inviting groups to support our Charter. We look forward to welcoming local organisations, especially those working with young people, who are committed to improving health and well-being, to work with us towards a tobacco-free future.”

Details can be found at www.ashscotland.org.uk/charter.