Young Minds shape 2025 Christmas Lectures with Dame Maggie Aderin-Pocock

Scottish charity, TechFest, hosted the 2025 Youth Summit in Aberdeen, a free, one-day event that brought together students aged 16–18 from across Scotland to explore the cutting-edge science of the universe.

Delivered in partnership with the Royal Institution, the summit featured interactive demonstrations, expert talks and facilitated discussions, giving young people a platform to share their ideas and interests, while celebrating local Scottish talent and inspiring the innovators of tomorrow.

Their input during the summit will directly influence the 2025 Christmas Lectures from the Royal Institution, supported by CGI and presented by Dame Maggie Aderin-Pocock later this year.

Dr Martha Gavan, Managing Director at TechFest, said: “Working with the Royal Institution gave us the perfect platform to mix our local experience with a historic science hub, and empower our bright, young talent to shape how science is shared with the public.

“Young people are experts in what excites and motivates their generation, so involving them ensures the way we communicate science feels fresh and meaningful, not just for today, but for the future. We loved seeing their voices take centre stage, shaping the stories and questions that will inspire the whole UK.”

The summit put all attending students at the centre, giving them a chance to explore the frontiers of science and the universe. They had the unique chance to hear from Professor Martin, a Glasgow-based astrophysicist and senior member of the Nobel Prize-winning LIGO Scientific Collaboration, who headlined the event with a keynote on gravitational waves, ripples in spacetime that allow scientists to “listen” to black holes colliding and even detect echoes from the Big Bang.

The event also featured the ‘From Fuel to Fire: How to Build a Rocket!’ show delivered by TechFest in collaboration with the Royal Institution, before students took part in breakout sessions to discuss their questions, ideas and concerns about space science.

Louise, Weightman, Christmas Lecture Project Manager at the Royal Institution, said: "Collaborating with TechFest on this summit has been a powerful way to put young people at the centre of science communication.

“At the Royal Institution, we believe that great science starts with great questions, and today’s students brought energy, insight and bold thinking that will shape not just this year’s Christmas Lectures, but the future of how science is shared with the world.”

TechFest is a charity that engages people of all ages with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) through meaningful industry partnerships and hands-on STEM.

The charity believes young people hold the ideas that will shape the future, but too many are disengaged. By bringing them together for bold discussion and fresh thinking, TechFest aims to ignite the next generation of space scientists, engineers, and explorers.