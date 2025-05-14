The Open University breaks down workplace barriers for mothers returning to work

As the UK marks Mental Health Awareness Week, a powerful new initiative from The Open University (OU) is shining a spotlight on a long-overlooked issue: the mental health impact of the “motherhood penalty.”

While the term often refers to the economic and career disadvantages mothers face in the workplace, the OU’s latest research reveals a deeper, more personal cost—one that affects the emotional wellbeing and mental resilience of mothers across the country.

The OU’s new evidence review identifies 10 key barriers that hinder working mothers, from stalled career progression and wage gaps to systemic bias and lack of flexible work. But beyond the statistics lies a more human story—of mothers battling burnout, self-doubt, and isolation as they try to balance professional ambition with caregiving responsibilities.

“At The Open University, we believe that higher education should be accessible to all, and this includes mothers and primary care givers, who often face career setbacks due to systemic barriers. Through the Mumentum campaign, we are equipping both employers and mothers with the tools they need to break down these obstacles and create a more inclusive, supportive workplace culture”, Josie Fraser, Interim Vice-Chancellor of The Open University.

(L-R) Tobi Asare, Jenn Barnett, Joeli Brearley, Justine Roberts, and Josie Fraser attending The Open University's Mumentum panel event to discuss findings of the recent evidence review

To address these challenges, the OU has launched two practical toolkits—one for employers and one for mothers and primary caregivers. These resources are designed not just to support career re-entry, but to foster confidence, reduce anxiety, and promote emotional wellbeing.

For mothers, the toolkit offers guidance on navigating the return to work, managing expectations, and accessing support networks. For employers, it provides strategies to create inclusive, flexible workplaces that recognize the emotional labour of parenting.

In partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the OU is also training career coaches across 600 Jobcentres. These coaches will be equipped to offer not just career advice, but empathetic, tailored support that acknowledges the mental and emotional hurdles mothers face.

Minister for Employment Alison McGovern MP praised the initiative, calling it “transformative in breaking down barriers” and a key part of the government’s “Get Britain Working” reforms.

As Mental Health Awareness Week reminds us to prioritise emotional wellbeing, the OU’s campaign is a timely and necessary intervention. It’s not just about getting mothers back to work—it’s about helping them feel seen, supported, and strong enough to thrive.

For more information on how The Open University can help you advance your career, visit: https://www.open.ac.uk/courses/choose/mumentum

