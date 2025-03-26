There are many different factors that play into what makes a particular university a great place to learn.

It doesn’t just boil down to how difficult it is to get in, funding, or even graduate career prospects. The importance of student experience cannot be overlooked - as most learners do, after all, want to enjoy their time there.

On Wednesday (March 26) StudentCrowd - one of the UK’s leading student review platforms - announced its best universities in Scotland for 2025, based on thousands of verified reviews from the students who attend them. They have created a top 10 list, celebrating universities that have gone “above and beyond in providing exceptional student experiences”.

Each institution has been given a star rating out of 5. This is based on ratings given to them by students across five different categories: their campus and facilities; clubs and societies; the students' union; their careers service; and even what their internet and WiFi are like.

Here were the 10 Scottish universities that fared the best, from the mouths of students themselves:

1 . University of St Andrews In the top spot is the prestigious University of St Andrews, Scotland’s oldest university - also thought to also be one of the oldest English-speaking universities in the world. It is based in St Andrews, Fife, and is also frequently one of the UK’s top universities overall on annual league tables. On StudentCrowd, St Andrews has an average rating of 4.43 stars out of 5 - with its highest ratings being for its clubs and societies, and campus and facilities. | RDImages/Epics/Getty Images

2 . University of Strathclyde Strathclyde University is based in Glasgow. On StudentCrowd, it has an average rating of 4.39 stars out of 5. It has high, 4.5 star scores in four categories; clubs and societies, campus and facilities, student union, and WiFi. | Adobe Stock

3 . University of Glasgow As its name might suggest, this is another Glasgow-based school. On StudentCrowd, it has an average rating of 4.32 stars out of 5. Its highest ratings are for its clubs and societies, and campus and facilities. | Fabian Bleh/Wirestock Creators/Adobe Stock

4 . University of Edinburgh The University of Edinburgh calls the capital home. On StudentCrowd, it has an average rating of 4.31 stars out of 5. | Adobe Stock