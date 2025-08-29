Scottish product chosen for groundbreaking Passivhaus Angus school project

A ground-breaking Scottish product is helping deliver three landmark Passivhaus school projects under construction in Tayside.

Wraptite, an air barrier membrane developed by the Proctor Group in Blairgowrie, is playing a pivotal role in helping major new educational facilities meet Passivhaus gold standard for construction.

Having opened in August 2025, Perth High School, East End Community Campus in Dundee and Monifieth Learning Campus will deliver energy-efficient, future-ready environments for more than 4,500 pupils.

The Wraptite air barrier membrane, supplied by the Proctor Group, provides significant benefits in helping the projects meet the stringent airtightness and thermal performance standards required for Passivhaus accreditation.

Keira Proctor, Managing Director of the Proctor Group

The Passivhaus standard is an internationally recognised, rigorous energy performance standard for buildings, emphasising ultra-low energy consumption and high comfort levels. Thousands of buildings have been certified to this standard worldwide.

Originally intended to follow more traditional specifications, Perth High School pivoted to the Passivhaus standard during the design phase. The new facility, built on the existing site, supports 1,600 pupils and 140 staff, replacing a 50-year-old building rated “poor” for suitability.

East End Community Campus in Dundee replaces two aging schools, Craigie High and Braeview Academy, with a modern campus for around 1,800 pupils. It includes integrated facilities for learners with additional support needs, sports amenities open to the public and space for council services.

In Monifieth, Angus Council’s new all-year-round education and community campus accommodates 1,200 pupils. The site includes a swimming pool and Sport Scotland-standard athletics facilities. Like Perth High, construction is phased to allow continued use of the old school before demolition.

The distinctive red Wraptite membrane being applied during construction.

Across all three projects, Wraptite has been applied to different structural systems – including concrete and steel frames with varying insulation types and facade finishes – demonstrating its adaptability and robust performance.

Kevin Dickson, Regional Managing Director at Robertson Construction Tayside, said: “We wanted to take what we learnt delivering Scotland’s first certified Passivhaus school, Riverside Primary, and apply it to future projects. This opportunity came with the appointment to deliver three Passivhaus schools, constructed to realise each local authority’s vision while generating meaningful benefits throughout the process.

“We consistently deliver high-quality projects for our customers, and our supply chain plays a key role in that success. The membrane used, Wraptite, was part of the construction for the Passivhaus school and provided several benefits.

“As a local contractor, we prioritise using a local supply chain to deliver benefits in the areas where we work, so chose Proctor Group. As a fully adhered solution, Wraptite removed the need for tape, making it less labour intensive, quicker to install and more economical.”

Keira Proctor, Managing Director at the Proctor Group added: “Wraptite has been developed to support the most demanding low-energy building standards, and we’re proud to see it making such a tangible impact in landmark projects like these.

“As schools across the UK embrace low-energy standards, we’re pleased that the Wraptite system is a trusted solution for achieving this at scale.”