New salon puts college at the cutting edge of barbering

Simon Shaw gave attendees the benefit of his experience and enthusiasm.

The new facilities are designed to industry standard and aim to give students a vibrant and immersive learning environment while offering customers a first-class service.

Staff, students and industry professionals attended the salon launch recently when Simon Shaw, global artistic director of grooming accessory company WAHL, delivered an inspirational showcase barbering demonstration.

Debbie Donaldson, curriculum & quality leader at the college, said the new salon with enhance the college’s training programme.

She said: “We are delighted to unveil our exceptional new barber salon, which will not only serve as a classroom and learning environment but will offer students the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of barbering and gain hands-on experience in a professional industry standard setting.

"The facilities will also be a vibrant and contemporary location for people from our local community to enjoy.”

Over the past few years, barbering has evolved into a dynamic industry shaped by cultural trends and influencers.

With the rise of changing fashions and social media influencers, it has become a growth industry, attracting new talent, and driving entrepreneurship.

Moving away from a traditional trade, barbering has developed through cutting-edge techniques and innovative products to become a thriving sector in the modern economy.

Throughout the event, students and staff were treated to inspiring demonstrations from Simon Shaw, a leading professional in the world of barbering.

WAHL is a prestigious worldwide brand and Simon is one of the most inspiring and motivating hairdressers in the industry. He is known for his pioneering and fun approach to education and expert barbering techniques.

Simon said: “I have had 38 years in this industry and there is a massive gap between the thought process of salons and what they think colleges are doing, to where they are.

"Things have moved on so much and this is one of the best set ups in a college that I have ever seen. If you want to learn how to do Barbering qualifications through a college then Dundee and Angus College is certainly the place to be right now.”

The event was also an opportunity for attendees to gain an insight into the diverse range of courses in Barbering available at Dundee and Angus College.