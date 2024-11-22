New partnership initiative to encourage new generation of engineers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Budding engineers across Angus are being given the chance to turn their hands to practical skills through a new partnership between Angus Council and Dundee Science Centre.

The council’s Angus Virtual School (AVS) and the science centre have launched ‘Angus Engineering’, designed to spark curiosity, foster creativity and build essential STEM skills in youngsters through a range of interactive and hands-on experiences.

Funded by Michelin Community Grants, the initiative will involve science centre staff visiting 25 primary schools through November and December, bringing interactive workshops and creative problem-solving sessions, connecting learning with real-world challenges linked with the local area.

The project will show how engineering shapes the world – from designing bridges and flood defences to renewable energy solutions linked with the local landscape.

The Angus Engineering initiative recently visited Muirfield Primary School in Arbroath. Picutred are some of the ​P5 pupils who took part, with Rachel Gordon from Dundee Science Centre.

Beyond the workshops, the programme includes a series of fun, practical challenges throughout the school year with the funded ‘Learning Lab’ programme, designed and delivered by Dundee Science Centre.

There there will also be workshops for parents to encourage family engagement with engineering concepts.

Councillor Lynne Devine, the council’s Family, Education and Justice convener, said: “This initiative not only offers a unique opportunity to spark curiosity and creativity in our young people but also highlights the vital role engineering plays in shaping our communities.

“By connecting learning with real-world challenges and showcasing the future of work in Angus, we hope to inspire the engineers of tomorrow.”

Lorraine Lemon, head of business development at DSC, said: “We’ve worked hard to create a packed programme of workshops and activities that will engage learners and help them make sense of the world around them, while exploring what might lie ahead around engineering and design.

“We’ll also upskill and enthuse teachers to consider new perspectives while creating fun opportunities for pupils and families to enjoy together.”