New culinary partnership to enhance students' learning

A professional cookery demonstration with students.

Dundee & Angus College has launched a new initiative to enhance culinary skills and nutrition education within the local community.

They have partnered with NNEdPro Global Institute for Food, Nutrition and Health to provide Hospitality and Professional Cookery students at Dundee & Angus College with essential hands-on experiences to increase their practical skills and support understanding in nutrition.

The institute is an award-winning think tank that works with partners to advance and implement food and nutrition knowledge for health and society.

The practical workshops developed by the partnership will not only develop an understanding of the vital role nutrition plays in an individual’s health and well-being but provide students with the opportunity to gain industry experience.

Following on from a successful workshop trial in November 2023, both Dundee and Angus College and the institute have co-created academic programmes, courses, and training modules.

Kichelle Williams-Robinson, Head of Curriculum and Quality, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for our students and people in the local community to gain an understanding of the culinary arts and inspire positive changes into the world of nutrition through practical experiences.