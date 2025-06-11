Forfar primary is the the first in the county to achieve gold accreditation

A Forfar primary school has become the first in Angus to achieve Gold Accreditation from Emotion Works, the national education programme for emotional learning and literacy.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emotion Works supports learners in understanding and managing emotions through a model based on seven coloured cogs: Emotion Words, Triggers, Behaviours, Body Sensations, Regulation Strategies, Intensity and Influences.

It is used by more than 900 schools, nurseries and ASN services across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only six other primary schools have reached Gold level accreditation, making Strathmore Primary School’s achievement a significant milestone.

Head teacher Jennifer Garnes is pictured with staff and pupils and some of the Emotional Works materials used in classes.

Head teacher Jennifer Garnes said that all pupils benefit from regular Emotion Works lessons as part of the school’s health and well-being curriculum.

She continued: "By integrating it with literacy, the children also develop a deeper understanding of characters’ emotions and behaviours in texts. The approach supports our commitment to ‘Getting It Right For Every Child’ and strengthens emotional understanding both in and beyond the classroom.

"We share our good practice across Tayside with our colleagues and have been named as a flagship school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school’s commitment to emotional literacy has not only enhanced well-being and inclusion across the school community but was also highlighted in a recent HMIe inspection.

Education Scotland shared Strathmore’s practice in an official ‘Highly Effective Practice’ case study.

Councillor Heather Doran, Angus Council's family, education and justice convener, congratulated the school on its achievement.

She said: “This is an outstanding accomplishment for Strathmore Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Achieving the Gold Award reflects the school’s deep commitment to emotional well-being and their determination to provide a nurturing environment for every child.

" I’m incredibly proud to see a school in Angus leading the way in such an important area of education.”