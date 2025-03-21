College celebrates Healthcare Academy’s 50th graduation

Dundee & Angus College recently celebrated the graduation of its 50th cohort of the Healthcare Academy.

Since its inception in 2006, the programme, delivered with NHS Tayside and Discover Work, has supported 602 students, equipping them with the skills and experience needed to pursue careers as Healthcare Support Workers.

Designed for individuals facing barriers to employment, the six-week programme offers certificated training, hands-on practical sessions, and placements in three clinical settings.

Training includes personal care, mental health, first aid, and manual handling, ensuring participants gain a well-rounded foundation in healthcare. Each graduate is guaranteed an interview for the NHS Nurse Bank, with Discover Work providing continued support for up to 12 months.

​Pictured are the latest group of students to graduate from the Healthcare Academy course.

Dale Robertson, Head of Health & Social Care, said: “The Healthcare Academy is a shining example of how education and industry can work together to create life-changing opportunities. For nearly two decades, this programme has empowered individuals to overcome barriers to employment and build meaningful careers in healthcare. We are incredibly proud of our graduates and the impact they continue to make in the NHS and beyond.”

NHS Tayside Chief Executive Nicky Connor said, “I was delighted to celebrate the graduates of the 50th cohort of the Healthcare Academy. Reaching this milestone is testament to the power of partnership working.

“This programme exemplifies our commitment to strengthening our healthcare workforce from within our community. We are incredibly proud of each and every graduate, they have worked incredibly hard to gain the skills they need to pursue successful careers in healthcare.”

The college has held up the Healthcare Academy’s success as a testament to the strength of partnership working. The collaboration between the different partners has been instrumental in creating opportunities for those facing barriers to employment and making a meaningful difference in the lives of participants.