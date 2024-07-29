Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Screen time can even play a part in encouraging your children to read more 📚

Some studies suggest children lose some of their reading skills during the summer holidays - although there is still some debate around this.

Being a regular reader can still have a whole host of benefits for young people.

Building a habit and leading by example can help encourage children to read more often.

But parents shouldn’t be afraid to shake things up - whether that means comic books, creative writing, or apps.

It’s easy for regular reading routines to fall by the wayside during the six week-long summer holidays - for parents and kids alike.

But a literacy expert is urging parents to remember just how much reading can benefit their children, from helping build their vocabulary and critical thinking skills to fostering empathy, and a deeper understanding of the world around them.

There’s also the concern of the ‘summer slide’ - with studies suggesting some children appear to forget some of their hard-earned reading and maths skills during the long summer holidays. While the evidence is still up in the air about just how serious an issue this learning loss is, according to the Scientific American, kids certainly don’t seem to advancing much academically during the summer.

Mubin Ahmed, the co-founder of Awesome Books - a company which recycles second-hand books and donates one for each one it sells - says that with a little creativity and planning, parents can keep their kids on track - and perhaps even ignite a newfound passion for reading.

With the summer half-term holidays now in full swing across the UK, here are his top tips for parents:

How to get your child reading more these summer holidays

Half-term could be a potential reading slump, Mr Ahmed said, but parents could also turn it into “a season of literary exploration”.

“We can help children maintain and even improve their reading skills, setting them up for success in the new school term,” he continued. “Remember, the goal is to make reading an enjoyable and integral part of their daily lives.”

Building a habit

Consistency was key, he said, so establishing a daily reading routine - even just 20 minutes a day - could make a big difference. Setting reading goals was a good way to help children get started on this. These could be things like finishing a certain number of books or even chapters by the end of the holidays.

Making reading SEEM fun can be a challenge for some less enthusiastic young readers. Mr Ahmed recommended a book treasure hunt - where parents or carers hid books around the house and created a treasure map. “Each book found is a new adventure to embark on,” he said. They could also try organising fun, friendly reading competitions for children with more of a competitive spirit, with rewards for reaching different milestones.

Of course, one of the most important things parents can do is to lead by example. A recent study by the Reading Agency found that half of UK adults don’t read for pleasure either, the Guardian reports. A whopping 35% of those surveyed reported being ‘lapsed readers’, while 15% said they had never read regularly.

But Mr Ahmed said that seeing you reading could inspire your children to as well. You could set aside a family reading time, where the whole family reads together. You could also discuss the books you’re reading and share your thoughts more often - and encourage your children to do the same.

Make space for reading (literally)

Creating a physical space to read in can work as an incentive on its own. You could designate a corner in your home for reading, turning it into a cosy nook with good lighting and a selection of books.

You could also take advantage of the summer seat to try a ‘reading picnic’. Bring a blanket out to the garden or a local park, and create a relaxing reading environment outdoors.

And where better to read than the library? Making regular library trips part of your usual routine can be exciting, Mr Ahmed added, especially if you let children pick out books that interest them. You can also keep an eye out for special activities at your local library or bookstore, like author readings, storytelling sessions, and other events “that make books come alive”.

Shake things up

Dense chapter books can also be an intimidating prospect for some children, while others may find certain types of stories not to their tastes. Introducing more diverse reading material could be the key to getting around this. You could utilise the visual nature of magazines and comics to appeal to reluctant readers, or try introducing different genres - fantasy, mystery, science fiction, or even non-fiction might be more your child’s cup of tea, he added.

Embracing technology, which most of the younger generations have grown up with, can also help them connect with stories. Listening to audiobooks on long car rides (like if you’re heading out of town for a holiday away from home) can be a nice change of pace, and Mr Ahmed said there are now all sorts of educational apps that can help make reading interactive and enjoyable. Teach Your Monster to Read and Reading Raven are a few examples.

Finally, encouraging children to give writing a go themselves can help them connect with the written word. Having your child write short reviews of their books can help with reading comprehension and allow them to express their opinions, he added, while encouraging them to write their own stories is a fun way to both explore their creativity and better understand show stories work.