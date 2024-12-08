What a treat for Dua Lipa fans 📺

Pop star Dua Lipa is the latest star to get An Audience with… special.

She is performing songs at Royal Albert Hall - and Elton John will appear.

The special will also feature interviews with Dua Lipa.

Music fans are in for a treat on ITV tonight (December 8) as a special with Dua Lipa is set to air. Viewers will get to hear some of her most iconic tracks being performed at the Royal Albert Hall.

An Audience With Dua Lipa is the latest installment in the special programme. It has already seen the likes of Kylie appear previously.

Special guest Elton John will join Dua Lipa for one song, according to Radio Times. But what time will it start - and what can you expect?

Dua Lipa headlined at the Glastonbury Festival in the summer

When is An Audience With Dua Lipa on?

ITV will air the special on Sunday December 8. It will begin at 8pm and is scheduled to last until 9pm, just before the final of I’m a Celebrity starts.

How long is An Audience with Dua Lipa?

It is scheduled to last for 60 minutes, including ad breaks. It will end just before 9pm, according to the latest TV schedule.

What to expect from An Audience with Dua Lipa?

The pop star will perform a selection of her songs, which was recorded at Royal Albert Hall. She is joined by her band - and special guest Elton John for a version of their 2021 hit Cold Heart.

Radio Times reports that she will perform songs including Dance the Night, Houdini, Training Season and Don't Start Now. They will be interspersed with clips of an interview with Dua Lipa as she reflects on the pivotal moments in her career so far.

