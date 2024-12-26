Whole farm plan now required to qualify for payment scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Scottish Government – which is aiming to double its organic farmland – now requires farmers to create a whole farm plan for protecting nature and climate to qualify for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

Unlike England, Scotland is retaining the BPS system used in the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy, under which payments are made to farmers based on the amount of land being farmed.

But changes are being made in Scotland around eligibility for the scheme including a new requirement for a whole farm plan, which the Scottish Government has recognised is already a key part of organic farming.

To receive payments, farmers and crofters will need to submit information to government covering how their entire farm system will deliver in five areas – animal health and welfare, biodiversity, integrated pest management, carbon, and soil analysis.

​The Soil Association Scotland has said that going organic is an “obvious solution’ in the face of climate change.

All BPS applicants must complete at least two of these five audits by 15 May 2025, and all others relevant to their business by 2028.

Any farmer who is certified organic will automatically qualify for the animal health and welfare and integrated pest management areas, due to requirements in organic for farmers to deliver high animal welfare and use natural solutions over pesticides.

Dee Ward farms native breed sheep and cattle at Rottal Estate in Glen Clova and is currently converting the farm to organic.

He said: “Going organic matched up with our long-term plan to be sustainable, low input, low impact, and wildlife friendly in our farming operation. A key part of this is taking a whole-farm approach. We look at the operation holistically starting with the soil, and working up encouraging different grasses and plants, insects, wildlife. We are restoring peatland, planting native trees and hedges, planting riparian buffers and making other river improvements.

“This way we believe we create a holistic ecosystem that not only delivers high quality food but also eco system services, climate change resilience and natural flood management – and going organic just made sense while taking this approach, especially with the new government support.”

Soil Association Scotland co-director David McKay said that the whole-farm approach to protecting the environment has always been taken by organic farmers

He added: “Farmers and crofters are under pressure to deliver for nature and climate, and organic is increasingly an obvious solution with UK demand for organic products rising. The requirement for whole-farm planning is also great news for all farmers as the evidence clearly shows that this approach can help to deliver resilience and support food security.”

Soil Association Scotland will run a series of webinars and on-farm events during 2025 and 2026, which will be accompanied by a range of videos, case studies, and practical resources. Guidance with expert advice has already been published on the association’s website where farmers and crofters can also get in touch for more advice.