Two members of the Angus farming community elected to regional committee

An Edzell farmer has been reappointed as chairman of the Scottish Region of the National Sheep Association (NSA).

David Myles was re-elected unopposed at the organisation's recent Annual Regional Members Meeting (ARMM) held at the Roslin Institute, Edinburgh and will embark on his second two-year term.

The event took place in conjunction with presentations from SRUC professors on sheep related research and development, and a tour of the SRUC CT Unit and Green Sheep Facility.

Formal business on the day approved draft accounts for the region alongside election, re-election and re-approval of NSA Scotland Officeholders and NSA Scotland committee members.

​Members are pictured at the recent annual meeting at the Roslin Institute.

Selkirk sheep farmer, Alec Telfer, was also elected to serve as the NSA Scotland vice-chairman and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role following many years of support serving on the regional committee amongst other organisational roles.

Mary Dunlop, Biggar, was re-elected as Treasurer unopposed. Meanwhile, Pamela Nicol from Glenisla, was re-approved to continue her three-year term as NSA Trustee, representing Scotland, for a second year with Debs Colley, Crawford, also being re-elected to serve as second Trustee over a three- year term.

Clive Phillips from Stonehaven was re-elected as NSA UK Policy and Technical Committee representative to serve the final two years of a three-year term.

Mr Myles reflected upon the meeting by saying: “It's great to have Alec in the office bearer team. He brings a great strength to the role, and I look forward to working with him and the rest of the NSA Scotland team over the coming year.

“We were very pleased to have the opportunity to see round such a world class facility at the Roslin Institute and SRUC campus and we are lucky to have the very best brain collective here, so the future of our industry is in excellent hands. I would like to thank all speakers for their input and time on the day.

“NSA Scotland continue to strive to support the industry wherever possible and deliver for our members at the highest level in terms of policy and provision of services.”