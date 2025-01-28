Tractor rally protests to go ahead this weekend after storm forces postponement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tractor rallies organised by NFU Scotland which were cancelled due to Storm Eowyn will go ahead this weekend.

The events, which were due to take place across the country, were organised to highlight the union’s stance against the UK Government’s proposed changes to inheritance tax, which it says will threaten the viability of family farms impact on businesses up and down the supply chain.

It is also an opportunity for farmers and crofters to say thank you to the public for their ongoing support and engage with MPs and local politicians.

Martin Kennedy, NFU Scotland president, said that the union cancelled the rallies to allow the emergency services and many of its members to focus on the clear-up operations that followed the storm.

​Martin Kennedy is encouraging union members to take part.

said: “These events however were planned as part of a UK-wide day of action to send yet another loud and clear message to Westminster that proposed inheritance tax changes would have a devastating impact on prime producers, threaten our family farms and national food security.

“Events across Scotland are now being scheduled to take place on either Saturday or Sunday, February 1 and 2. I encourage all NFU Scotland members, along with others involved with the farming sector, to take part and raise awareness of how these taxations proposals would impact their businesses. Full details of where and when events will be happening will be posted on our website.”