Stewart Brown, a stalwart of Angus agricultural community, dies aged 90

Stewart Brown, a stalwart figure in the agricultural community, has passed away peacefully at the age of 90.

Renowned for his sharp wit, entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to his craft, Stewart’s contributions to the agricultural industry were far-reaching, leaving a legacy in Angus and beyond.

Born and raised in the east of Scotland, Stewart started his career as an agricultural mechanic under the guidance of Peter Smalls, the then international dealer.

After completing his national service, Stewart returned to work for Smalls before embarking on a new chapter in his life. It was during this time that he married Sylvia Craib, and they made their home at Balrownie Cottages.

In 1967, Stewart partnered with Dave Whitton to become the first John Deere agents in Angus, forming Whitton & Brown Agricultural Engineers. Based at Netherton Smiddy in Aberlemno, the business flourished. Within months, they sold their first tractor, followed by three new combines delivered to Careston Estates.

Stewart quickly earned respect within the agricultural community both for his expertise and willingness to give others a chance to succeed, and his personality and business acumen were a powerful combination.

During his time as John agent, Stewart, alongside colleagues Doug Simpson, Wullie Mudie, and Jock Duncan, played a key role in creating the first pick-up hitch for John Deere tractors. This led to the renting of a facility in Vider, Brechin, where two blacksmiths oversaw the design, production, and fitting of the hitch.

By 1975, Whitton & Brown was operating at full capacity, with 30 combines sold in just one year. As his business grew, Stewart moved to a larger base, Roepark, Little Brechin. There he established a small herd of commercial cattle, beginning with four stirks from Newbigging Farm. He began showing cattle which, like many of his undertakings, proved to be a resounding success.

Stewart’s passion for agriculture extended beyond his own farm, as he became a well-known judge and a constant presence at local agricultural shows and ploughing matches, with his only real concession to his other passion - Brechin City FC.

His passing marks the end of an era, but his influence will be felt by all who knew him.