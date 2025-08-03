Nominations invited for prestigious awards

​The awards recognise the contributions of those involved in the sector.

Two respected National Sheep Association (NSA) awards recognising the outstanding contribution from those working within the UK sheep sector are now open for nominations.

The NSA George Hedley Memorial Award and the NSA Bob Payne Memorial Award are both well known and respected for rewarding deserving individuals from the UK sheep industry. First presented more than 60 years ago, The NSA George Hedley Award acknowledges outstanding individual contribution to the sector.

The award is typically seen as a lifetime achievement honour to a highly esteemed person within UK sheep farming who has made a sustained or momentous contribution.

The list includes but is not limited to influencers involved in sheep-focused research/development, provision of out-of-the ordinary services, industry promotion/profile raising, charity work, training/education or facilitation of best practice. Individual NSA members and committees, major agricultural organisations, farming unions and NSA-affiliated sheep breed societies are now invited to make nominations for the award as a 200-word written citation.

Nominations from individual NSA members must state a proposer and seconder, but this is not required for nominations from a committee or other group. Phil Stocker, NSA chief executive said: “The George Hedley award is a prestigious recognition of outstanding contribution to the sheep industry in the UK.

“The long and very worthy list of recipients in the past is testimony to the dedication of people within our sector. All at NSA are proud to present this award annually and we look forward to welcoming nominations this year.”

Nominations from NSA committees are also invited for the Bob Payne Memorial Award for an Unsung Hero.

This is presented to an individual from within NSA’s own network of officeholders, committee members, volunteers and staff who go above and beyond for the good of NSA.

Nominations must be submitted by Monday, October 6 to NSA communications manager Katie James by emailing [email protected] or via post sent to the NSA head office.