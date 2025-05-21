Lottery grant will be used to extend well-being programme for farming community

A well-being charity which has helped to support farmers in Angus has been awarded £20,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to aid its work.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farmstrong Scotland will use the cash to expand the charity’s social well-being activities across farming and crofting communities in Scotland, including holding more of its popular Walk & Talk events.

These informal days are held on a farm or croft with interesting speakers and great food, and offer the opportunity for attendees to connect with others in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since they were launched last year, the Walk & Talks have taken place in Angus, as well as Morayshire, The Highlands, the Isle of Bute and Dumfriesshire, with all ages of the farming community attending to take part in activities such as fitness tutorials, farm tours and wild swimming.

​Walk & Talk events have been held in Angus and in other areas of Scotland. The funding will help to extend the programme.

More events are planned for May, June and July in Fife, Aberdeenshire and Perthshire.

Programme Director for Farmstrong, Alix Ritchie explained how important such funding awards are for Scotland’s farmers and crofters, and the future of the industry overall.

She said: “This funding will enable Farmstrong to expand its community engagement activities, something that is a core priority this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From our evidence-based approach, Scottish farmers and crofters have consistently told us that having opportunities to get off farm and connect with others is one of the most effective ways of improving their wellbeing.”

“Our latest survey results, published just last month, revealed that 26% of those surveyed - 569 Scottish farmers and crofters - were specifically looking for further support in taking time off the farm or croft, and 36% reported that their balance between work and leisure had got worse over the previous 12 months.

“This timely support will strengthen our capacity to respond to the results of our survey, where there is clearly a demand for these types of social events.”

The National Lottery Community Fund is designed to support social connections and community activities which it believes are “at the heart of creating healthier, happier lives and a flourishing society.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Still, National Lottery Community Fund, Scotland chairperson, said that the organisation is an ideal recipient of funding support.

She said: “Farmstrong Scotland is a brilliant example of a peer-to-peer led action, designed by and for the people it supports – farmers and crofters.

“At The National Lottery Community Fund, we’re proud to back projects like this that empower people to take positive steps towards improving health and well-being in their communities."

The award will be match-funded by Movember, the men’s phyisical and mental health charity, as part of its commitment to double all funds raised by and for Farmstrong during 2025, up to the value of £350,000, thus increasing the impact and well-being opportunities for farmers and crofters across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme of upcoming Farmstrong events can all be found on the Farmstrong website at www.farmstrongscotland.org.uk/events

Anyone interested in hosting an event for Farmstrong, or finding out more, should get in touch with Clare Dickson, community engagement specialist, at [email protected].