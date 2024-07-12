Shona Grant, Kirrie Show's first female chairman in its 140-year history.

Kirriemuir Show will tomorrow (Saturday) celebrate the huge role women play in modern agriculture as it marks having its first female chairman in its 140-year history.

And, in another first, the committee has organised all-female judges to judge the show’s different classes.

It follows a Ladies’ Day held recently at the show field near the town to raise funds for the show, which was attended by more than 150 women.

This will be the second year that chairman Shona Grant has held the role, but her association with the show goes back to her youth, first becoming involved at the age of 15, taking in entry money as a Girl Guide.

She then joined the committee in 2010 and worked up the ranks, filling the positions of junior vice-chair and vice-chair before becoming chairman in March 2023. However, planning for last year’s event was at an advanced stage, meaning changes to judges had to wait until this year.

Holly Emslie, secretary, said: “As show planning for 2023 was already well underway, we had a discussion at a committee meeting and someone suggested having all women judge in 2024 to mark Shona becoming our first female chairman.

"We often have women judges take part in the show but it is often still mainly men. We are delighted to be able to showcase the achievements of women across the whole show this year and not just in the stereotypical roles. Gone are the days of farming being male dominated as women now play a huge part in the Agricultural Sector.”

The Ladies' Day, held last Saturday in the show marquee, was also a runaway success and raised around £4000 for the show’s funds.

Holly continued: “We had 153 ladies in attendance who enjoyed a drinks reception sponsored by Ogilvy Spirits, afternoon tea, music and dancing as well as a 360-photo booth sponsored by Willie Mills.

"CLC Events also sponsored some lovely toilets for the day so we didn’t have to brave the Portaloo’s in our heels. Flora Design Studio sponsored the centre pieces and beautiful bouquet of flowers that were all raffled off.

"It was a fabulous day and although we are still waiting on final figures, we think we raised around the £4k figure to put towards the running of the show. Fundraising and sponsorship is vital in keeping the show alive especially with the current costs always increasing so we truly appreciate everyone who comes to support the events and the show as well as all of our brilliant sponsors.”

Kirriemuir Show will be held at the showground, East Muirhead of Logie (DD8 5PG) from 10am on Saturday (July 13). Further details and tickets are available at https://www.kirriemuirshow.co.uk/ and updates can be found on the show’s Facebook page.