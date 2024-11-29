Glamis Castle to host festive lunch for senior members of the farming community

A special event is being hosted at Glamis Castle later this month as part of a new initiative to get behind older members of the Angus agricultural community.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strathmore Estates is hosting a Christmas lunch on December 17 for senior people as part of the new RSABI ‘Ploughing On’ project, which is being trialled in the county.

People of retirement age who have worked in agriculture will be treated to a complimentary lunch and asked for their thoughts and ideas on the scheme, which will hopefully be rolled out across the country, subject to funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concept has been tried previously in south west Scotland, where it proved to be very successful, and in Ireland where events, talks and trips are arranged so that retirement-age farming folk can enjoy getting out and about and share thoughts and memories as well as airing any worries or concerns they may have.

Pictured (​From left) are Karen Stewart, RSABI Trainee Trustee; estate director Andrew Brough; Steven Cumming, General Manager, Glamis Castle and Carol McLaren, RSABI CEO.

The initiative is being developed as part of RSABI’s #KeepTalking campaign to encourage people in Scottish agriculture to look after their own emotional well-being and to look out for others who may be feeling low or lonely.

Carol McLaren, RSABI CEO, said: “We know that there are lots of more senior members of the farming community who would love to get out and about more and particularly to spend time with other like-minded farming folk. So we are delighted to be offering this opportunity to get together and give us their thoughts and ideas about what would work well for them. Strathmore Estate is a member of our Supporters’ Scheme and we are delighted to be working with them on this special inaugural event.”

Tickets must be obtained in advance and will be subject to availability. They can be booked via the Eventbrite link on RSABI’s website www.rsabi.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strathmore Estate Director Andrew Brough, said: “The team are looking forward to joining RSABI to welcome visitors for what promises to be a wonderful event celebrating farming and the festive season. We will give an insight into the workings and history of the estate and the catering team is looking forward to serving a fabulous Christmas lunch.”

RSABI offers free practical, financial, and emotional support including counselling services, delivered quickly after receiving the initial enquiry. Its free confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 (calls won’t show up on phone bills) or through a confidential webchat service, available on RSABI’s website www.rsabi.org.uk.