Forfar firm among RHASS awards for innovation

​The new system has won Ritchie UK silver in this year’s RHASS Technical Innovations Awards.

A Forfar firm will be among 15 to be recognised among the RHASS Technical Innovations Awards at this year’s Royal Highland Show.

Technical advancement is pivotal to the future of Scotland’s agriculture and rural industry, and the Royal Highland Show is the perfect showcase for many of these new inventions.

On display at the show, which is celebrating its 202nd anniversary, will be examples of the very latest in farming technical innovations – from a new fertiliser spreader to a brand-new style of cattle crush, the most modern machines, equipment and appliances which advance the effective and efficient practice of agriculture, horticulture, equestrian, forestry, renewable energy and estate service.

The annual RHASS Technical Innovations Awards, an influential and prestigious accolade which endorses new ideas, will be presented at this year’s show on June 22. Eleven inventors will receive silver awards and four will be honoured with certificates of commendation.

Carwyn Davies, from Ritchie UK which won a silver award for its new Beef Monitor, said: “It is such an honour for our new beef monitor to have been recognised by RHASS and to be given a silver award.

"Our new beef monitor removes the need for labour intensive weight monitoring and allows farmers to get accurate live weights of cattle. Average live weight gains of finishing cattle are measured every time they drink water, reducing the labour needed to weigh them individually through a crush each week. Using compatible ear tags, our Ritchie Beef Monitor records the weight and ear tag data every time the cattle walk across the unit to access water.”

Andrew Rennie, chief steward of technical innovations, said: “Technical innovation is pivotal to the future of our industry, whether in suitable development, improving the environment, promoting best practice or ensuring operator safety and comfort.