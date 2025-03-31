Farmers urged to maintain biosecurity after bird flu found in sheep

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Farmers across the country are being urged to tighten their biosecurity after avian flu (H5N1) was detected in a sheep in Yorkshire.

Although UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss says the risk to livestock remains low, she is urging all animal owners to have “scrupulous cleanliness in place” and to report any signs of infection to the Animal Plant Health Agency (APHA) immediately. The warning applies particularly to farms with mixed poultry and livestock.

While this is the first time this virus has been reported in a sheep, it is not the first instance of avian flu being detected in livestock, with cases of infection in dairy cows reported in the US.

However, Dr Middlemiss is encouraging all livestock keepers to remain vigilant to the clinical signs of avian flu following recent outbreaks.

Farmers urged to maintain biosecurity

She said: “All keepers must maintain good biosecurity which is essential to protect the health and welfare of their animals and critical to preventing the further spread of disease in the event of an outbreak.”

Nigel Bennet, livestock area manager Northern Europe at biosecurity specialists Roam Technology, said every farm should be reviewing and strengthening its biosecurity protocols.

"Prevention is our strongest defence. This means restricting unnecessary visitors, disinfecting clothing and equipment, and closely monitoring animal health.”

Mr Bennet added: "This case of H5N1 in sheep highlights the need for constant vigilance. Biosecurity isn’t just about responding to outbreaks; it should be a year-round priority to protect farm businesses and animal welfare.

"Farmers must remain proactive in safeguarding their livestock from potential disease threats. With the right biosecurity measures and effective solutions like Huwa-San TR-50 and Roam Eco Power cleaning solution, we can protect both animal health and farm livelihoods.”

Avian flu is notifiable in all poultry and other captive birds and influenza of avian origin is notifiable in both kept and wild mammals.

Anyone who suspects their animals are infected should report to their their local APHA Field Services Office.