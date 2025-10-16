Annual survey to gauge well-being of farmers

Farmstrong Scotland has launched its annual survey for 2025 following last year’s findings that revealed over one third of farmers and crofters across Scotland reported low well-being levels.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024 survey, conducted in partnership with research specialists Scotinform Ltd, highlighted significant well-being challenges in Scotland’s agricultural community.

Some 36 per cent of respondents sought help with managing tiredness, fatigue and sleep issues, while 29 per cent asked for techniques to stop worrying about work and better manage stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In direct response to the findings, Farmstrong developed comprehensive sleep and stress resources, which have now been accessed by thousands of people.

Farmers and crofters are being asked to fill out the survey by November 28.

They include peer-to-peer stories from Scottish farmers and crofters, expert advice and evidence-based materials, delivered through videos, podcasts, webinars, printed and digital resources – all available on the Farmstrong website.

Alix Ritchie, Farmstrong Scotland director, said: “The 2024 survey revealed that although farmers and crofters were reporting well-being levels slightly below the national average, those who had engaged with Farmstrong said it had helped them improve their well-being.

“We’ve spent the year developing targeted resources based on what the farming community told us they needed and now we need their help again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking ahead, this year’s results will be crucial in guiding our next phase of work.

“We’ll be able to see whether our sleep and stress resources are having the impact we hoped for, and identify emerging wellbeing priorities.

“Every response helps us build a clearer picture of what Scottish farmers and crofters need to thrive, which directly influences the resources we develop and how we deliver our support, so I’d encourage as many people as possible to take part and spread the word.”

Combined with research, the survey insights will inform the charity’s programme development and help track changes over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The value of this community-focused approach is reflected in user feedback.

One respondent from last year’s survey said: “It’s so refreshing to hear other people’s stories and having resources that are specifically tailored to Scottish farming and crofting makes a huge difference. It really encourages you to take your health more seriously and talk about it more openly.”

The survey is open to all farmers, crofters, and members of the wider agricultural community across Scotland.

Participants can complete it online at https://www.farmstrongscotland.org.uk/ or request a paper copy by contacting [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes approximately ten minutes to complete, with participants able to enter a draw to win one of five £50 vouchers for a retailer of their choice.

The survey will remain open until November 28, with findings expected to be published at the start of next year.

Farmstrong Scotland is a charity which helps farmers, crofters and their families cope with the ups and downs by sharing things they can do to look after themselves and the people in their business.