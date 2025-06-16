Annual awards offer recognition for rural trailblazers

James Grantham, from Angus Growers (centre) accepts I​nnovation in Farming Award at last year’s ceremony.

Rural businesses, estates, farms and community groups across Angus are being encouraged to step into the spotlight as nominations open for the 2025 Helping It Happen Awards.

A nationwide celebration of those making a real and lasting difference in rural Scotland, the awards are organised by Scottish Land & Estates, and are now in their ninth year.

They recognise individuals and organisations whose work supports thriving rural communities, drives environmental progress, and fosters innovation in the countryside.

The initiative is backed by headline sponsor NatureScot, with 12 award categories in total.

Sarah-Jane Laing, CEO of Scottish Land & Estates, said: "The Helping It Happen Awards aim to spotlight the essential contributions made by land-based organisations, community groups, charities and individuals to rural communities throughout Scotland, and I'm delighted that the nomination process for 2025 is now underway.

“From enhancing biodiversity and local economies to innovation in land management and tourism, these awards celebrate the diverse and inspiring work that often goes unrecognised.

"We encourage everyone to nominate those making a real difference across rural Scotland."

Angus Growers, a soft fruit producing partnership of 16 growers mainly from Angus, Perthshire and Fife, received the coveted Innovation in Farming Award last year, recognising its outstanding work in sustainability, production, packing and responsible farming which has led to a substantial fall in the carbon footprint of its members.

Angela Porchez, general manager of Angus Growers, said: “The Helping it Happen awards are a great reminder of the energy, innovation and commitment found throughout rural Scotland.

"We’d strongly encourage anyone who sees that in action to nominate for 2025.”

Sustainable Kirriemuir, a voluntary organisation set up to take positive climate action and transform Kirriemuir into a sustainable, net-zero community, also received a Judges’ Commendation last year.

Since 2019 a number of projects and initiatives have been driven forward by the group to combat climate change.

Rhiannon McIntyre, Sustainable Kirriemuir manager, said: “Sustainable Kirriemuir are proud to have been involved in the Helping it Happen awards, which put rural communities and their achievements at the heart of the conversation. Nominations for 2025 are now open and it’s a great opportunity to recognise others.”

Claudia Rowse, Deputy Director – Green Economy at NatureScot, added: "Each year, the awards highlight the inspirational people restoring nature and supporting thriving rural economies.

"With the urgent need to enhance biodiversity and tackle climate change impacts, we look forward to seeing more pioneering and collaborative entries in 2025."

To submit a nomination, visit: https://www.scottishlandandestates.co.uk/helping-it-happen. Entries close later this summer, with winners to be revealed at a gala ceremony this autumn.