Worthing Lions Summer Festival 2025

By Jean Irving
Contributor
Published 4th Aug 2025, 12:31 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 15:32 BST
Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th July saw the return of the greatly anticipated Worthing Summer Festival. The festival is run by Worthing Lions, who are all volunteers, with the aim of providing fun to the Worthing community at the same time raising funds enabling us to continue to support a wide range of organisations and people of the Worthing area.

The weather was good for both days, not too hot and not too much rain. Just a very occasional shower which didn’t stop the 1,000’s of visitors to the festival having a very enjoyable time browsing the exhibits organised by the Worthing Lions. It was fantastic to see the faces of the Lions and willing volunteers which didn’t stop smiling all day, despite some of them working very long hours. I was in awe of the generosity of the visitors to the event, with contributions being dropped into to my collecting bucket as I walked along the seafront and The Steyne.

Did you see the Worthing Lions Lion? He was everywhere, speaking to kids and bringing a smile to everyone’s faces. Here he is, being tamed by the Worthing Town Crier, Bob Smytherman (Don’t tell anyone, but the Lion is actually a she!!! With our very own Lion Marlene Tincknell being inside the lion suit)

A brilliant way to end the day

1. Contributed

A brilliant way to end the day Photo: Submitted

64 Scooter came and shared their hard work with others

2. Contributed

64 Scooter came and shared their hard work with others Photo: Submitted

Little and large! The owner of this vehicle spent many hours, days, months reproducing a fully working 'mini me'

3. Contributed

Little and large! The owner of this vehicle spent many hours, days, months reproducing a fully working 'mini me' Photo: Submitted

The Worthing Lions stand, with hook-a-bag and the Tombola

4. Contributed

The Worthing Lions stand, with hook-a-bag and the Tombola Photo: Submitted

