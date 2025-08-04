Worthing Lions Summer Festival 2025

The weather was good for both days, not too hot and not too much rain. Just a very occasional shower which didn’t stop the 1,000’s of visitors to the festival having a very enjoyable time browsing the exhibits organised by the Worthing Lions. It was fantastic to see the faces of the Lions and willing volunteers which didn’t stop smiling all day, despite some of them working very long hours. I was in awe of the generosity of the visitors to the event, with contributions being dropped into to my collecting bucket as I walked along the seafront and The Steyne.