Work begins on Broughty Ferry Care Home

Work is underway on the development of a new £14 million care home in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, following an official sod cutting ceremony, attended by Councillor Steven Rome, Convener of Fair Work, Economic Growth & Infrastructure and Councillor for North-East Ward - Dundee.

The 54-bed care home is being developed by Meallmore, one of Scotland’s leading providers of older person and specialist care, and is designed to support older people with a variety of age-related health conditions, including frailty and dementia.

Situated on Dalhousie Road, the new care home will provide 60-70 full-time equivalent jobs in the local area, including nurses, care assistants, administrators and managers.

Estimated for completion in early 2027, the three-storey home has been sensitively designed to complement the surrounding area, minimising encroachment on the beautiful established gardens and ensuring the building is in-keeping with the residential character of the area.

Paul Matthew, Area Director of CHAP Group, Cllr Steven Rome, City Development Dundee City Council, Cillian Hennessey - CEO at Meallmore Group, Strone McKue - Senior Contracts Manager, CHAP Group

The 54 premium bedrooms will be arranged in small group living units, with upper floors featuring outdoor terrace spaces and the ground floor providing access to private garden areas. Inside, the care home will offer a cinema, café, private dining room and beauty salon.

The construction work is being undertaken by CHAP Group.

Michael Gillespie, Property Director for Meallmore, said: “This new home has been designed to offer the highest quality facilities for residents, while empowering them to maintain their desired levels of independence. Set in a beautiful spot in Broughty Ferry, this home is going to be a lovely place to live. We’re excited to see the development progress and look forward to welcoming residents in 2027.”

Paul Matthew Dundee Area Construction Director at CHAP Group, added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Meallmore to deliver this new care home, which will provide first-class facilities for residents. We look forward to working with Meallmore, the design team and wider community as we deliver the project.”

Councillor Steven Rome, Convener of Fair Work, Economic Growth & Infrastructure and Councillor for North-East Ward – Dundee said: "I was delighted to help in breaking the ground on this exciting project. Developments like this help to boost the local economy and bring disused sites back to life. I look forward to seeing the project developing over the coming months."

Meallmore currently operates 27 homes across Scotland: 21 for older people, five for adults with mental health needs and one for adults with learning or physical disability.