What a Roux!

Ahead of World Champagne Day, renowned chefs Michel and Emily Roux replace champagne with Chapel Down English sparkling wine, with 58% of diners preferring it to champagne

Renowned chefs Michel and Emily Roux delighted unsuspecting diners at Emily’s restaurant Caractère in Notting Hill ahead of World Champagne Day (25thOctober). Showcasing the exceptional quality of English sparkling wine, the restaurant’s famed French and Italian wine list was secretly replaced with Chapel Down English sparkling wine and 58% of diners said it was better than champagne, while the remaining 42% said it was as good as.

England’s leading wine producer Chapel Down paired up with father-and-daughter duo, Michel and Emily Roux, to leverage their French heritage and playfully challenge the perception of champagne vs. English sparkling wine. Captured on film in a campaign video, the Rouxs hosted an exclusive dining experience at Caractère, where unknowing diners arrived believing they were attending the launch of a new cuvée being showcased alongside a contemporary French menu.

Expressing their love for French cuisine and champagne, they were unaware that the sparkling wine accompanying each course was not French, but rather Chapel Down sparkling wines. The trio of wines served included Chapel Down Brut, Chapel Down Rosé and Chapel Down Kit’s Coty Blanc de Blancs 2019.

At the end of the meal, diners were asked to share their thoughts and guess the brand of sparkling wine they had been enjoying. With prestigious champagne houses such as Bollinger, Taittinger and Moët among the names suggested, Michel and Emily revealed the wines served were not champagne but English sparkling wines from Chapel Down.

The response from diners was overwhelmingly positive, with 100% of diners praising the quality of the wines. In a post-event poll, 58% of diners said they preferred Chapel Down to champagne, whilst 42% rated it on par with their favourite champagne. Diners described the wines as “fresh” and “effervescent”, giving Chapel Down high praise for its craftsmanship.

As a result of the event’s success, Chapel Down Kit’s Coty Blanc de Blancs has earned a place on Emily Roux’s prestigious wine list at Caractère. Michel Roux has also been a long-time supporter of Chapel Down, being the first Michelin-starred chef to feature Chapel Down’s luxury Kit’s Coty range at his two-Michelin star restaurant, Le Gavroche, when the wines first launched in 2016. Kit’s Coty were also the first wines listed at Michel’s new restaurant, Chez Roux at The Langham, which opened earlier this year.

Emily Roux, Chef and Owner of Caractère, said: “We set out to challenge perceptions and showcase the incredible quality of English sparkling wine, and the response from our diners was simply overwhelming. Seeing diners surprised and delighted by Chapel Down’s offerings reaffirmed our belief in the excellence of English wine. It was a truly memorable experience and we’re thrilled to have Chapel Down Kit’s Coty Blanc de Blancs featured on our menu.”

Michel Roux, Michelin starred Chef and Chef Consultant to Chez Roux at The Langham, said: “As someone who grew up in Kent, I’ve always been incredibly proud of the region and its craftsmanship. Chapel Down is a shining example of this, producing exceptional wines that I have served in my restaurants for many years. Today’s event was a wonderful opportunity to challenge people’s expectations and introduce them to the amazing quality of Chapel Down, which truly deserves its place alongside the very best.”

Chapel Down has released a video capturing the event, featuring Michel and Emily Roux and restaurant diners, highlighting English sparkling wine as a fresher way to celebrate the moments that truly matter.

Chapel Down Chief Marketing Officer, Liam Newton, said: “Who better to celebrate the quality of Chapel Down’s English sparkling wine than the renowned Roux family, with their rich French heritage and culinary expertise? The fact that all of their diners thought the wines were as good or better than champagne makes us incredibly proud and speaks volumes about just how far English sparkling wine has come in a relatively short time. With quality only likely to get even better, as we continue to develop as a wine region, let’s raise a glass of Chapel Down to celebrate the future of English sparkling wine!”

Success of The Roux campaign follows recent market data that found English sparkling wine is “the most frequently consumed sparkling wine in the UK”. The report from IWSR also identified English sparkling wine as the one of the sparkling wine categories showing “the largest growth and future opportunities”, having grown by 12.2% in volume from 2018 to 2023, compared to a 1.4% declined for champagne in the UK.

The success of Chapel Down’s sparkling wines at the Roux event comes just months after the winery was awarded the coveted ‘Best in Show Trophy’ for its Chapel Down Rosé at the prestigious Decanter World Wine Awards 2024. Of 18,000 wines entered globally, only 50 wines were awarded the top trophy, with Chapel Down Rosé being the first ever English sparkling rosé to receive this accolade in the award’s 20-year history. Additionally, Chapel Down was named ‘Supreme Champion’ at the Wine GB Awards 2024 after securing seven trophies at this year’s competition.

Based in Tenterden in the heart of the Garden of England in Kent, Chapel Down is England’s leading wine producer. Its award-winning wines are served at leading restaurants, bars and hotels across the UK, including Chez Roux at The Langham, Hand and Flowers, The Ritz Hotel and The Pig Hotel Group. The Chapel Down Winery is also open to the public for guided tours and wine experiences, as well as being home to its own two-AA Rosette restaurant The Swan.

Chapel Down Brut is available at Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons, Marks & Spencer, Majestic, Booths, Ocado, Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Fenwick, Amazon and www.chapeldown.com.