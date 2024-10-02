Wear pink. Raise money. Help fund Breast Cancer Now's research and support this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is here (October), which means the return of wear it pink - Breast Cancer Now’s biggest and brightest fundraising event on Friday 18 October.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is here (October), which means the return of wear it pink - Breast Cancer Now’s biggest and brightest fundraising event on Friday 18 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every 10 minutes, someone in the UK hears the words “you have breast cancer”. Sadly, this happened to my eldest sister Tracey. When she died in 2016, the news rippled through the family – shaking us all. Little did we know this was just the beginning of the long shadow breast cancer would cast over us.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In October 2020, I received my own diagnosis. Telling my younger sister Nikki was harder than I ever imagined. But when Nikki revealed months later that she’d also been diagnosed with breast cancer, I couldn’t believe it. Three sisters in one family!

Wear it pink by Breast Cancer Now

While Tracey hadn’t lived to see my diagnosis, I was here to see Nikki’s – and I was determined to support her through this. Together we have come out the other side. Although we were both tested for the BRCA gene, it came back negative. The hospital told us that there probably was a genetic connection, but more research was needed to establish one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is why I’m calling on everyone to wear pink and raise money this October to help fund a life-saving research breakthrough that could help families like mine.

Support is just as vital. By wearing pink, you can help someone get reliable information and support when they need it most. Or drive forward vital campaigning, to make sure everyone living with breast cancer gets the best possible treatment and care. However you decide to fundraise, you will be helping Breast Cancer Now to continue its world-class research and vital support. So, on Friday 18 October, wear it pink, raise money and help create a future where everyone diagnosed with breast cancer lives, and is supported to live well. Sign up at wearitpink.org/SignUp

Michelle Blackburn, who was diagnosed with breast cancer