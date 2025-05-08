Warm support for Brechin Soup Initiative as Scotmid makes surprise voucher donation

By Lizzie Mason
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 08:45 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 09:20 BST
(L-R: Liz Howson, Gary Drummond and Mike Harris)(L-R: Liz Howson, Gary Drummond and Mike Harris)
(L-R: Liz Howson, Gary Drummond and Mike Harris)
Brechin Soup Initiative has received a welcome boost thanks to a surprise donation from Scotmid, presented as part of the society’s Winter Funding programme.

Chair Liz Howson and vice-chair Mike Harris visited the Scotmid Brechin store to meet with Store Manager Gary, where they were presented with Scotmid vouchers to support the initiative’s work. The vouchers will help cover the cost of ingredients needed to continue providing weekly soup deliveries to local people facing food insecurity.

The Brechin Soup Initiative supports individuals and families across the area who would benefit from a nutritious meal - delivered with care by volunteers. From those living alone to households struggling with the cost of living, the group’s simple idea is making a big difference.

Scotmid has supported the initiative on several occasions, recognising the huge impact of the group’s work in the local community.

Related topics:Brechin
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice