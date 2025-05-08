Warm support for Brechin Soup Initiative as Scotmid makes surprise voucher donation

(L-R: Liz Howson, Gary Drummond and Mike Harris)

Brechin Soup Initiative has received a welcome boost thanks to a surprise donation from Scotmid, presented as part of the society’s Winter Funding programme.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chair Liz Howson and vice-chair Mike Harris visited the Scotmid Brechin store to meet with Store Manager Gary, where they were presented with Scotmid vouchers to support the initiative’s work. The vouchers will help cover the cost of ingredients needed to continue providing weekly soup deliveries to local people facing food insecurity.

The Brechin Soup Initiative supports individuals and families across the area who would benefit from a nutritious meal - delivered with care by volunteers. From those living alone to households struggling with the cost of living, the group’s simple idea is making a big difference.

Scotmid has supported the initiative on several occasions, recognising the huge impact of the group’s work in the local community.