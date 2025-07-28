Tom cycles the UK in Charity Challenge

This summer, 19-year-old Tom Dunlop has taken on a charity challenge to cycle over 2,600 miles around the UK visiting all 60 Great British racecourses, starting at Newton Abbot racecourse on Sunday, July 27 finishing at Newbury racecourse on Thursday, August 28.

This is an epic solo, self-navigating effort that will take huge physical and mental strength and effort. Tom will be fundraising for the Injured Jockeys Fund and Diverse Abilities to help fund a hydrotherapy pool for The Beehive Activity and Therapy Centre in Poole.

Tom was inspired to raise money for The Beehive as his Godmother’s Son, Ollie has Angelman’s Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes severe physical and mental disabilities. Ollie has attended The Beehive for many years, where he is able to take part in activities he enjoys, access physiotherapy and receive the support he needs.

Alexandra Meyrick, Ollie’s Mum commented: “The Beehive gives Ollie something truly precious: purpose. That’s not easy to come by when you live with such complex needs. The centre provides more than just care — it offers dignity, joy, and a sense of belonging. We are eternally grateful to the team there. They are exceptional — it takes not just skill, but compassion, patience, and deep understanding to support someone like Ollie and all the others who use this invaluable service. What they offer makes such a difference.”

Tom Dunlop with Ollie who is supported at The Beehive Activity and Therapy Centre

“Tom has generously said that he will equally divide the money he raises between the two causes. For The Beehive, the donations will contribute to their Hydrotherapy pool fundraiser as water is Ollie’s true love! Accessible and safe swimming pools are sadly scarce so this will be a great addition to their centre. Regular swimming will not only be beneficial to Ollie and the others but will bring huge amounts of joy.”

Tom has a fundraising target of £60,000 which he aims to split between the two charities.

Tom Dunlop commented: “During my Gap year I wanted to challenge myself and raise monies for two charities - the Injured Jockeys Fund and The Beehive - Diverse Abilities. Having travelled to New Zealand, Hong Kong and South Africa it is now time to give something back. I am now going to cycle to all 60 Racecourses in Great Britain starting in the south on the 27th July at Newton Abbot, travelling as far north to Perth then down and across to Ffos Las in Wales, finishing on 28 August at Newbury racecourse. Which means approximately 2,600 miles of peddling!”

Follow Tom’s Journey at givewheel.com/fundraising/7283/toms-big-bike-ride or find out more about The Beehive at diverseabilities.org.uk/the-beehive-centre