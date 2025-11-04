The Springfield Group’s Christmas Cheer campaign returns to support Scottish charities

Dykes of Gray, Dundee

Springfield Properties and Tulloch Homes, part of the Springfield Group, is once again spreading festive goodwill with the return of its Christmas Cheer campaign.

The Scottish home builders are encouraging residents at award-winning Villages, including Bertha Park in Perth, to nominate local charities to receive a £500 donation in time for Christmas.

As of Monday, November 3, social media posts will be posted with details, as well as signs displayed throughout each Village, featuring a QR code linking residents to the Christmas Cheer request form.

The form outlines the types of charities Springfield and Tulloch are keen to support this year, including those that help vulnerable people, promote wellbeing, or bring the community together.

Bertha Park, Perth

The initiative follows the popularity of last year’s campaign, where the home builders received 30 nominations and supported 12 local charities across its developments in Scotland.

Building on that success, Springfield has confirmed it will again be supporting local causes in 2025, with £500 donations available in Perth, Dundee and Elgin, and the Tulloch Homes Inverness development, The Maples.

Innes Smith, Chief Executive for The Springfield Group, said: “We’re so pleased to bring back our Christmas Cheer campaign for 2025. It’s a lovely way to celebrate the season while recognising the charities that make a real difference in our communities.

“We believe that community extends beyond our developments, it’s about the people and organisations that make each area thrive. We’re proud to support local groups, charities and schools throughout the year, and the Christmas Cheer campaign is a special way to give something back during the festive season.”

