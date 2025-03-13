The Grey Lodge Settlement receives donation after nomination from Broughty Ferry colleagues

A charity which helps people across Dundee has received a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by Susan Mitchell from its Broughty Ferry Agency.

The Grey Lodge Settlement received a £1,500 donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation to help it run weekly festivals for local children that revolve around celebrating difference nationalities and cultures. This will involve evenings celebrating Burns Night, Diwali and many more.

The Grey Lodge Settlement is a local charity based in Dundee’s The Hilltown. Although the charity works with all ages across the community, it has a large focus on the youth of Dundee. The charity's ethos is to promote Learning, Leisure, and Local Action. The charity has run after school clubs since 1905.

The charity was nominated by Susan Mitchell, a colleague from Yorkshire Building Society's Broughty Ferry agency.

Susan said: “We are proud to be able to support The Grey Lodge Settlement in our community with a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. The work that they are doing to support the Dundee community provides a valuable service making positive progress and a significant difference to all age groups.”

Alan Duncan from The Grey Lodge Settlement, said: “Support from local businesses gives us this feeling of not being ‘alone and out on a limb’. It strengthens our hope to be included in the entire process of community togetherness – making joint differences for all.”

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Last year the foundation celebrated making £10million in donations to local charities and good causes across the UK since 1999.

For more information about our Small Change Big Difference® scheme visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation