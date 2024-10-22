Tesco Monifieth provide snacks and support for Macmillan fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Macmillan coffee morning fundraiser, located in the heart of Monifieth, has raised more than £1,700 thanks to support from the local community and donations from the local Tesco store.

Kind-hearted staff at the Tesco Monifieth Superstore were approached by event co-ordinator Hazel Whatley, who was looking to host the fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support as her close friend is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

Store Community Champion Claire-Louise Hendry agreed to support Hazel’s ambitious coffee morning plans through a donation of tea, coffee, milk and biscuits, as well as offering to volunteer the event, which took place on Saturday 28 September at Monifieth Parish Church.

As well as hot drinks and homemade baked treats, the coffee morning also featured some arts and crafts stalls, allowing people to purchase homemade greeting cards and textiles to raise even more funds for the charity.

Community Champion Claire-Louise Hendry volunteered to help at Hazel's Macmillan Coffee Morning

Claire-Louise Hendry, Community Champion at Monifieth Tesco Superstore, said: “When Hazel approached us to support this very special event, we were more than happy to provide whatever coffee morning supplies we could to ensure that everyone enjoyed a brew and ensure the fundraiser was a success. “It was fantastic to also be involved in the day itself as a volunteer. A number of familiar faces in the community attended on the day and to see Hazel’s effort raise so much for Macmillan was heart-warming. I’d like to thank my colleague and fellow community champion Shona Goldthorpe, as well as everyone who contributed, to make this event the success it was.”

Following the success of the coffee morning, Hazel Whatley, said: “I can’t thank Claire and the team at Tesco enough for their support in providing the biscuits, milk, tea and coffee to allow us to host our coffee morning to raise funds for people undergoing cancer treatment. Their support was incredibly welcomed, and their kindness is hugely appreciated.

“I’d also love to thank all of the local businesses who lent their support the event, as well as everyone who joined on the day. I wanted to throw as big an event as possible, so to see the community unite to help raise funds for Macmillan was amazing.”