Tesco Mobile expands industry-first sensory support boxes to over 500 stores to support neurodiverse shoppers

Tesco Mobile has announced the nationwide roll-out of its industry-leading Sensory Support Box initiative to all of its 509 Phone Shops across the UK.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched on Tuesday, December 3, International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the expansion follows a successful trial earlier this year in 50 of the network operator’s phone shops, which received positive feedback from neurodiverse customers and members of the neurodiverse community.

Busy retail environments can be challenging for neurodiverse individuals, with bright lights, loud noises, and crowds, which can overwhelm the senses, and cause stress and discomfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For this reason, Tesco Mobile’s Sensory Support Box is designed to address challenges faced by neurodiverse customers with autism, ADHD, and Sensory Processing Disorder—when navigating such environments. Each box contains:

Emotion cards.

Noise-cancelling ear defenders to reduce auditory overstimulation

Sunglasses to ease sensitivity to bright lights

Fidget toys (fidget spinner and cube) to promote focus and coping mechanisms

Communication cards for non-verbal or speech-challenged customers to express feelings

Sunflower lanyards to discreetly signal hidden disabilities

With over 1 in 7 people in the UK (more than 15%)1 identifying as neurodivergent, these tools empower customers to create a calmer, more comfortable shopping environment.

The initiative builds on Tesco’s existing Quiet Hour program, held every Wednesday and Saturday from 9:00-10:00 AM, which offers a quieter and less stimulating shopping environment in its stores. The Sensory Support Box extends this commitment, providing support tools that can be used anytime during store hours.

During the initial trial in 50 stores, feedback from neurodiverse customers and their families highlighted the benefits of the boxes. Participants described the initiative as "inclusive" and felt it demonstrated that Tesco Mobile "understands and values" their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sensory Support Box.

Tom Davis, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Manager at Tesco Mobile, said: "At Tesco Mobile, we’re dedicated to making our Phone Shops as inclusive as possible. We know that shopping for a mobile phone can be overwhelming, with lots of information to process. By rolling out our Sensory Support Boxes nationwide, we’re giving neurodiverse customers practical tools to make the shopping experience easier and more enjoyable."

To enhance the initiative’s effectiveness, Tesco Mobile has trained all its Phone Shop employees to confidently support customers with hidden disabilities, including recognising sunflower lanyards and responding to diverse customer needs with empathy and understanding.

By understanding and accommodating the unique needs of neurodiverse individuals, Tesco Mobile is setting a new benchmark for inclusivity in the UK telco industry.

The Sensory Support Box initiative reflects Tesco Mobile’s commitment to creating welcoming spaces where every customer feels valued and supported.