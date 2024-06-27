Tesco in Montrose to thank Armed Forces with free breakfasts this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the Armed Forces will be able to get a free hot breakfast at the Tesco cafe in Montrose to mark the Armed Forces Day celebration in June.

As a thank-you for their service, on Sunday 30 June, all serving Armed Forces personnel, regulars and reservists can present their MOD90 identification card at the MontroseTesco café and get The Breakfast, The Veggie Breakfast, The Vegan Breakfast, Sausage Bap, Veggie Bap or the Bacon Bap for free.*

It’s the third year of offering the free breakfast, and this year it has been extended to veterans with a valid Veteran’s ID card. The promotion is limited to one free breakfast per cardholder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashwin Prasad, Group Chief Product Officer at Tesco and Exec Sponsor of the Armed Forces Network, said: “As the largest private employer of Armed Forces veterans in the UK we feel a close affinity with Armed Forces personnel. Everyone loves a free breakfast and it’s a nice way of thanking them for their service.”

Members of the Armed Forces can enjoy a hot breakfast at Tesco cafes on 30th June

Rhys Little, Chair of the Armed Forces Network at Tesco, said: “We take great pride in our connection with the Armed Forces. We’ve received the Gold Award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme twice now – in 2016 and 2020 – and we were also the first retailer to sign the Armed Forces Covenant in 2014.”

Find your nearest Tesco café at: https://www.tesco.com/zones/tesco-cafe