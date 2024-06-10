Students can spend summer at uni accommodation in Aberdeen – even if they don’t study in the city!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

University students from anywhere in the UK can book a short-term summer stay in Aberdeen for a fraction of the cost of a local hotel, student accommodation provider Every Student has revealed.

With summertime fast approaching, university students across the UK are being encouraged to consider spending their summer in Aberdeen, regardless of whether they study in the city. Every Student, a leading provider of student accommodation, has unveiled an enticing offer for short-term summer stays, providing an affordable alternative to local hotels.

According to recent data released by Every Student, short-term summer contracts in Aberdeen are priced at an average of £109.33 per week, significantly lower than the average cost of £378 per week for hotel stays in the area. This means a staggering 246% saving for students seeking temporary accommodation in the city.

6 Reasons To Spend The Summer In Aberdeen

Aberdeen, Scotland

Great Nightlife

Let's be honest, a summer night out to mark the end of term is a must-have. And Aberdeen delivers! From craft cocktails at Krakatoa to live music at Drummonds, or dancing the night away at Vogue, there's something for everyone. Not a club fan? Dive into Aberdeen's abundance of pubs and bars, and find your new hangout in no time.

Summer Fun on a Shoestring!

Aberdeen isn't just a vibrant city, it's a budgeter's paradise! Catch a film at the cinema, explore the delicious food markets, or unleash your inner culture vulture at the free Aberdeen Maritime Museum or Art Gallery. Entertainment is everywhere, and it won't break the bank!

Beachside Bliss

Need a study break? Aberdeen Beach is your answer! This peaceful stretch of golden sand is just a short distance away, offering the perfect spot for a stroll, some beach games, or simply soaking up the fresh air and calming sea views.

History On Your Doorstep

Aberdeen, nicknamed the ‘Granite City’ for its impressive stone architecture, boasts historic castles and buildings that inspired gothic masterpieces like Dracula. But the history goes beyond aesthetics. Aberdeen houses the prestigious University of Aberdeen, the 5th oldest in the UK, with its doors welcoming students since 1495!

Outdoor Adventures

The Granite City also has a green side, with over a quarter of the city dedicated to lush parks and gardens. Duthie Park, with its sprawling lawns, is perfect for a picnic and Johnstone Gardens is an idyllic escape to explore vibrant flowers and local wildlife.

Retail Therapy

There’s nothing like a bit of retail therapy to give you a boost after a tough exam season. Whether you crave high-street finds at Union Square and Trinity Shopping Centre, or unique treasures at vintage and indie markets, Aberdeen caters to every shopper.

"Aberdeen offers a vibrant atmosphere and a wealth of cultural experiences, making it an ideal destination for students looking to spend their summer break in an exciting city," said Tom Fooks-Bale, Senior Marketing and Sales Manager at Every Student. "With our affordable accommodation options for summer stays, students can make the most of their summer while immersing themselves in the unique culture of Aberdeen."

For students seeking an unforgettable summer experience filled with exploration and discovery, Aberdeen stands out as an ideal destination. Every Student welcomes students from across the UK to make the most of their summer break in Aberdeen's dynamic and vibrant city.

