Supported by Specsavers Dundee, a team of six cyclists has completed a gruelling charity cycle from Stranraer to Edinburgh to raise funds for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The store located on Murraygate donated an initial £10,000 to the team’s efforts ahead of the challenge and thanks to the team’s fundraising, they’ve now raised more than £24,000 for the foundation which helps and supports those living with MND.

The six cyclists covered 700 miles over four days leaving on Wednesday February 5 before arriving in Edinburgh on Saturday February 8 ahead of the Scotland v Ireland game on Sunday 9 February.

Starting from Stranraer, the cyclists were joined by former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright, as well as hundreds of other cyclists taking part in Doddie’s Grand Tour 2025. Throughout the journey, the team visited as many Specsavers stores in Scotland as possible, cheered on by colleagues along the way.

Specsavers Dundee

Jenny Stephenson, dispensing director optician at Specsavers Dundee, says: ‘Last year we supported the All Roads Lead to Rome cycle and helped raise an impressive £100,000 in total, it was fantastic to get involved so it didn’t take much to decide to support the team and this invaluable charity once again.

‘It was great following the team along the way as they clocked in those miles and having them pop into all the various Specsavers stores along the way was fantastic for morale too. Getting to see them cross the finish line In Edinburgh was just incredible.

‘We are proud to support the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, and being able to help raise more than £24,000, with the total still increasing, is quite the achievement.’

The cycling team included Ian Hope, Stephen Melville, Bill Stewart, Peter Grewar, Michael Fotheringham and Adrian Ivory. Along with Michael Stephenson, husband of Jenny who is director of Specsavers Dundee, with Chris Jaggard and Neill Smith who joined the cyclists as part of the support team.

The Specsavers Dundee team in the Grassmarket, Edinburgh.

Doddie’s Grand Tour 2025 seen Rob Wainwright lead the core team from Dublin to Stranraer from Monday February 3 before meeting the rest of the cyclists, including the Specsavers team, at Stranraer, before then finishing in Scotland’s capital.

If you would like to donate to the Specsavers Dundee Doddie5 cycle event, you can visit: Peter Grewar is fundraising for My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.