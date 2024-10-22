Scottish Engineering named as lead sponsor for this month’s Manufacturing Expo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Scotland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition has announced Glasgow-based organisation Scottish Engineering as its main sponsor for this month’s event.

The organisation is the primary association within Scotland’s manufacturing and engineering community, regularly supports events throughout the country that facilitate growth within the sector, championing opportunities to bring industry individuals together.

Running across October 23 & 24, the two-day event will bring a wealth of insight into the manufacturing industry and its related sectors to Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus (SEC) upon its third annual instalment.

The socialisation, networking and development opportunity is set to become the largest gathering of its kind, boasting a variety of speakers, exhibitors, topics and more, all of which will fall under one cohesive programme.

Scottish Engineering (L-R) Paul Sheerin - CEO, Eric Boinard - Project Lead Net Zero & Marianne Mailey - Project Officer

Taking on the role of lead partner as well as being a gold-tier sponsor of the event, Scottish Engineering has fortuitously aided working professionals in the industry for more than 150 years, providing its members with expert knowledge, advice and training.

Representing those who fund the business and its premise, Scottish Engineering members are offered fantastic opportunities and connections, including being told of poignant upcoming events such as this month’s conference and exhibition.

Speaking on the organisation’s sponsorship of the returning occasion, Paul Sheerin, CEO of Scottish Engineering, said: “Industry knows that the way to work our way out of challenging times is to work together, to collaborate and bring complementary skills and knowledge that allow progress to be rapid and effective.

“Events like this are designed to make that ambition easy, with such a broad representation of ideas and physical capability all under one roof.

“Thanks to Premier Publishing and Events for enabling this Manufacturing Supply Chain Conference and Exhibition which is a fantastic addition to our industry event calendar, and I’d also like to thank all the exhibitors, speakers and visitors for choosing to be part of this and making it the growing success it is.”

Addressing his gratitude for the past success of the event as well as Scottish Engineering’s involvement, Colin Murphy, Managing Director of Premier Publishing & Event, said: “We are delighted to be in Glasgow for the 3rd Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference and Exhibition.

“I would like to thank Scottish Engineering in particular for their continued support in developing this event into a world class experience.”

Registration for the 2024 Scotland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition on October 23 and 24 at SEC, Glasgow is free. Tickets are available from manufacturingexposcotland.com/register