Scottish Ceilidh dancing comes to Madagascar

34-year-old medical registrar, Dr Carron Meney, from Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, brought a “touch of Scotland” to Madagascar, hosting a Ceilidh on the dockside in the port of Toamasina.

Carron, who grew up in Ayrshire, was volunteering for Mercy Ships on board the floating hospital ship, the Africa Mercy for three months in Madagascar, from September 2024 to December 2024.

“Over 100 crew members from around 30 countries joined in the ceilidh on the dockside,” says Carron. “The temperature was about 28 degrees Celsius, so there were no heavy kilts in sight, but everyone had so much fun.

“There were four of us from Scotland volunteering on board at the time, an OR nurse, a ward nurse and an anaesthetist. We joked that we’ve been training for this in our PE lessons since we were about six, so it was wonderful to share the joy of a ceilidh with so many other volunteers from around the world.”

Carron has volunteered for Mercy Ships on three occasions since 2016. She spent ten months on the Africa Mercy in Benin, four months in Senegal and a further three months in Madagascar, ending in December 2024.

On board the Africa Mercy, expert crew, like Carron, freely give their time and talents, paying their own way to bring safe surgery to people robbed of years of healthy life, for conditions that are easily treatable.

“From ward rounds with the surgeons every morning, to optimising the health of patients pre-operatively, the work is diverse and incredible,” explains Carron, who is training in acute medicine. “The medical care provided with Mercy Ships is free and life-changing to the women, men and children in sub-Saharan Africa who haven’t been able to access treatment in their home countries. It’s amazing to be involved, seeing lives changed and hope being restored.

“It’s hard work, but one of the big highlights is working with volunteer crew from all over the world. Everyone is working for the same cause. You get to share different aspects of your cultures with others and that’s why it was so special to share a ceilidh together.”

Dr Carron Meney, from Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, volunteering for Mercy Ships in Madagascar.

