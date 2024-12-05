Scotland marks 10th anniversary of drink drive law change

Today marks the tenth anniversary of the drink drive limit being lowered in Scotland - and four out of five Scots (79%) believe it has made roads safer.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A similar number (77%) think that England and Wales should follow the same example. The Scottish limit was lowered on 5th December 2014 to 50mg of alcohol per 100mL of blood. The previous limit of 80mg still applies in the rest of the UK.

According to a new poll of 1,000 Scots by breathalyser firm AlcoSense, 41% of motorists no longer drink alcohol when they know they will be driving later the same day or the following morning – with a further 29% saying they’ve reduced consumption since the limit change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most popular way to avoid breaking the stricter law is to arrange alternative transport home after a night’s drinking – 46% now either walk, take a taxi or rely on a designated alcohol-free driver.

Ten years since drink drive law change in Scotland

Over a third (35%) mention they now drink at home more, so they don’t have to worry about driving.

“Based on these findings, the number of drivers on Scottish roads with alcohol in their system has significantly reduced”, comments Hunter Abbott, MD of AlcoSense Laboratories.

“The risk of being in a fatal accident increases exponentially as blood alcohol levels rise – even if you are below the legal limit”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly, four in ten Scots (40%) claimed that the lowering of the drink drive limit has resulted in them consuming less alcohol generally.

Glasgow is Scotland's drink drive hotspot

Three quarters (75%) were in favour of the change when it was introduced and virtually all of them (97%) continue to support it based on their experience of the past ten years.

“Whilst the number of drink drive accidents has been declining steadily over the past two decades, this seems to have bottomed out and collisions are rising again”, adds Hunter Abbott.

“Our survey provides a clue as to why this is happening, despite most Scots showing a far more responsible attitude towards drinking and driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Four in ten motorists (41%) admitted to consuming more alcohol whilst Scotland was in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Worryingly,15% say their drinking habits have remained at the same level since.

“So it seems that a stubborn hard core may account for the increase in accidents”.

Total drink drive casualties in Scotland were up nearly 50% in 2022, with 310 people injured compared with 210 the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research shows that with just 10mg of alcohol in your blood (one fifth of the Scottish limit) you are 37% more likely to be involved in a fatal crash.

Nearly a third of respondents in the AlcoSense poll (31%) considered the Scottish limit should remain as it is, but over a quarter (27%) thought it should be reduced to zero – as in countries such as Hungary, Russia and the Czech Republic.

A further 18% reckoned the limit should be lowered to 20mg of alcohol, which is the recommendation of the European Transport Safety Council and applies in Norway, Poland and Sweden.