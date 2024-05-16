Runner visits proud mother in Hamilton care home after raising over £19,000 for Alzheimer’s Society
George has completed a total of four marathons so far including three London Marathons and the Great North run in 2023 with another marathon, the New York marathon, due to be complete in November this year, all in aid of raising funds for the Alzheimer's Society, a cause close to George’s heart. George chose to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society following his mother, Jessie’s diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.
The Alzheimer's Society is a care and research charity for people living with dementia and their carers as well as funding dementia research.
George recently brought in his medal to show his proud mum following recently completing the London Marathon on Sunday 21st April 2024, running a 26.2 mile course from Greenwich to The Mall.
Jessie Murphy, resident at Douglas View Care Home, commented:
“I’m really proud of my son, George’s achievements. He’s one in a million! Raising over £19,000 for the Alzheimer's Society is amazing.”
Louise Fulton, Home Manager at Douglas View Care Home, said:
“It’s so great to hear about all the fundraising efforts and work George has done to raise money for an organisation which is very close to all our hearts. Well done George!”