Resident realises dream to go on holiday

Resident, Alison at South Grange in Monifieth had always wanted to go on holiday to St Andrews so staff at the home made her wish a reality proving the old adage, it’s never too late.

Alison, a resident of the homes Seven Arches community enjoyed a week in a lodge with hot tub and balcony in St Andrews accompanied by nurse, Val and carer, Nikki who supported her on this getaway.

Alison has lived at South Grange for 13 years and is loved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making this possible for her as they know how much it means to her to be able to live her life to the fullest.

Taking advantage of the Spring sunshine, they spent the week exploring local landmarks of St Andrews such as the stunning Cathedral, Aquarium to see all the eye-catching sea creatures, The Scottish Deer Centre to feed some of our beautiful wildlife and lovely scenic walks of the botanic gardens to take in the scenery and sunshine - not forgetting the indulgence of some delicious food, drinks to ice creams at the famous Janetta’s ice cream parlour!

Although Alison is non-verbal, in response to this wonderful trip it made Val and Nikki’s time with Alison more precious from the facial expressions and smiles that Alison was showing them during her experiences!

Catherine Lappin, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at South Grange. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Alison was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

South Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. South Grange provides nursing care, dementia care and YPD unit for 83 residents from respite care to long term stays.