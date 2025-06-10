Queen salutes Re-engage volunteers

Queen Camilla has sent a letter of congratulations for the ‘most enormous difference’ volunteers at charity Re-engage are making to the lives of lonely older people across Angus and the Mearns in Scotland.

The letter was read out to around 200 delighted guests at Brechin Castle Centre, last Wednesday to celebrate the charity’s 60th anniversary.

Organiser, Jean Malcolm, said: “It was such a lovely gesture to receive the letter which took everyone by surprise. It really was the cherry on the cake for such a fabulous occasion.”

The letter, which was penned at Birkhall, the King’s estate on Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, said: “ Dear Jean. Thank you for your letter about Re-engage. You and your fellow volunteers are clearly making the most enormous difference to elderly people across Angus and the Mearns and I do hope that you are all enormously proud of yourselves…. I will be raising a glass to you all as you celebrate the charity’s 60th anniversary! With best wishes. Camilla.”

Re-engage supports those aged 75 and over who may be lonely or isolated and has groups providing free monthly tea parties in, Brechin, Carmyllie, Forfar, Kirriemuir, Carnoustie, Monifieth and Montrose.

Guests from the groups, including many in their nineties, were piped in by Gillian Merchant, mother of Re-engage Support Officer, Eilidh. Lord Dalhousie, whose family are staunch supporters of Re-engage, welcomed each guest individually and chatted to them as they enjoyed tea, cake and sandwiches. He was joined by daughter-in-law, Lady Kaitlin Ramsay, who is a volunteer for the charity.

Lord Dalhousie also presented young volunteer certificate to Arbroath High School students, Holly Metcalf, Maia McEwan and Poppy Nichol who have raised £3500 for Re-engage through a sponsored walk and winning a Youth Philanthropy Initiative. The fourth member of the group, Nieve Knox unfortunately couldn’t make the party as she was starring in a local production of Beauty and the Beast.

Jean, who is Angus Area Organiser for Re-engage, started the first tea party group 19 years ago along with husband Graham and Irene Heron, who now runs the Brechin group and helped organise the 60th event.

“We had two older people who came along to the first tea party,” said Jean, 77. “Now we have eleven groups with over 100 guests.

“It’s been a remarkable time volunteering for Re-engage. It can get hectic but it’s worth it when you see the delight on the faces of the older people we help. And you just have to look at the turnout for the 60th party to realise what an incredible job our volunteers do.”

Sophie Ogilvy, who had received a young volunteers certificate when she assisted 50th celebrations ten years ago, aged just nine was introduced to Lord Dalhousie. As was computer software student, Khalid Bjeirmi, who returns home from university to help with the cooking when his parents host tea parties.

Lord Dalhousie told the guests: “ I’d like to congratulate Re-engage on reaching the remarkable milestone of 60 years. This gathering is a heartening reminder of how much this charity means to so many folks across the region. And what’s even more encouraging is that there’s still plenty of room for growth, with an opportunity to make an even bigger difference.”