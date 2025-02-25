'QFX' star and hit music producer signs Scots showbiz couple Craig and Debbie Stephens to Epidemic Records with new music from '2Moreish'

The hitmaker Kirk Turnbull co writes the new pop dance tunes with the couple known from their Moreish TV Show and more recently it was announced appearances on ITV's This Morning.

Kirk Turnbull from hit Dance Group 'QFX' originally from Hawick but now resides in the Czech Republic has worked with Scots showbiz couple Craig and Debbie twice now to bring the new music the 3 co wrote to life and go under the name '2Moreish'

Craig and Debbie Stephens have also been very busy again taking time out from hosting Moreish TV and just before they are set to star in new TV sitcom All Together Tavern as well as their appearance on 'This Morning' as the couple have flew to the Czech Republic to work on new music with Kirk Turnbull famous for Scottish Dance Group 'QFX' behind hits including 'Children Of The Night, Freedom and Everytime You Touch Me' and Remixing the massive Dance Tune 'Freed From Desire' by Gala and now Kirk who now lives in the Czech Republic in a huge home with built in music studio flew the couple over to work on and co write a brand new music track which is set to be a cracking Dance track after the couple were added to the artists on music label 'Epidemic Records'

Kirk whom is currently performing again with his Dance group QFX has known Craig and Debbie for over 30 years and has already worked on the first track soon to be announced as the trio hope for a summer release with mass promotion and they will go under the artist name '2Moreish'

Bringing 2Moreish to life as Craig Stephens, Kirk Turnbull and Debbie Stephens worked 11 hours everyday in the QFX studio at Kirk's home in the Czech Republic

Craig said "We love co writing with Kirk he is a great friend and has great ideas that work when we are all in the studio and it's many hours per day but this will pay off for the 3 of us in the end and exciting as the first track will be released very soon."

Debbie Said "To be part of Epidemic Records with Kirk is excellent and with his production techniques as well as writing with him from scratch is an honour we love him so much as a friend and a legend in dance music."

Kirk said "I've been busy in the studio working on the second track and it's great and the first track will be released soon and this track is also great so keep an eye out for 2Moreish."

The couple flew back to Edinburgh on Friday after working in the studio with Kirk all midweek.