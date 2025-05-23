Perth apprentice heating installer could be the industry’s next official Rising Star

Kris Main from Perth has been shortlisted for the Rising Star award by judges from the industry-leading Heating Installer Awards 2025.

From dozens of first-class entries, Kris made a shortlist of just four apprentices who will go head-to-head for the coveted title.

Kris is part of the team at IMS Heat Pumps (one of the UK’s leading installers of ground source and air source heat pumps) and is working towards the City & Guilds Level 2 NVQ and Level 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Domestic Heating.

In his entry, Kris detailed how he had identified a previously undetected pressure drop on a recent heat pump installation and showed how he had found the exact source of a leak, so he could pinpoint the problem and make the necessary repairs.

Speaking of Kris, his employer said: “Of the current cohort of apprentices we have, Kris really stands out as both a quick learner and someone who is interested in gaining as much knowledge as possible.

“He is constantly asking questions and reaching for ‘what’s next’. He concentrates on what he is doing and keeps a clean and tidy job. Although only towards the end of his second year, Kris can confidently complete underfloor heating installations and radiator swaps and has been second man on a number of ground and air source heating jobs. We’re all wishing you well in the awards, Kris!”

The nationwide awards scheme, now in its tenth year, recognises the achievements and raises the credibility of plumbers and heating installers across the country who deliver excellent customer service on a daily basis. Representatives from the awards’ partners and sponsors CIPHE, The IPG, Polypipe Building Products, Refresh, Samsung Climate Solutions, Stelrad and Powered Now, as well as a team of previous winning installers, judged the entries on problem solving, product knowledge and stand out work.

To mark its tenth anniversary, the award’s organisers have appointed a brand-new Board of Trustees, making it the only awards scheme in the industry that is run and judged by installers themselves. Each trustee will be heavily involved in the judging of the categories relevant to their individual areas of expertise.

Trustees include previous winners: Phil Metcalf of Metcalf Cooling and Heating Services, Huw Jenkins of Thornhill Plumbing and Heating, Nick Irlam of Irlam UK, Rising Star Winner Carl Ladd, and CIPHE member Karen Matthews of Mayfly Group.

You can help Joe to be crowned the National 2025 Heating Installer Awards winner by visiting the Heating Installer Awards website and casting your vote.

Voting closes at midnight on 27th May 2025. Public votes will contribute to a quarter of the Rising Star’s overall scores, and will be added to the judges’ scores and the scores from a technical challenge set for all of the Rising Stars.

The winners will be announced on 25th June 2025 at InstallerSHOW, taking place at Birmingham NEC.