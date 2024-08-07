New Research Reveals Nations Favourite Sunny Weather Activity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the UK basks in hot weather, recent research by HM Coastguard reveals the nation's favourite activities during a heatwave. A new survey highlights that 32% of Brits prefer visiting the coast during a heatwave, while 31% enjoy having a BBQ, and 30% opt to stay in a cool room to beat the heat.

The research which surveyed 1,000 Brits, showed the allure of the coast remains strong, with over a third of Brits (37%) citing the scenic views as their top beach activity. Additionally, 30% enjoy indulging in the quintessential British seaside experience of fish and chips. However, beachgoers often encounter challenges, with 21% struggling to find parking and 15% having their food stolen by opportunistic seagulls. With the surge in coastal visits, HM Coastguard is reminding the public to stay safe. It reported a 12% increase in incidents over the past four years, with over 37,500 incidents recorded in 2023. Despite the rising numbers, only 36% of people perceive being cut off by the tide as a significant risk. Alarmingly, males accounted for 83% of all drownings in 2023, emphasising the need for heightened caution. In response, HM Coastguard has launched the 'Coast Clever' summer safety campaign, featuring singer and comedian Arthur Hill. The campaign aims to raise awareness about common coastal hazards, such as:

Tidal cut-offs – the risk of being surrounded by water as the tide comes in.

– the risk of being surrounded by water as the tide comes in. Offshore winds – which can blow people from land into the sea.

– which can blow people from land into the sea. Cliff slips and falls – urging visitors to stay clear of cliff edges.

Arthur Hill, who participated in a simulated cliff rescue for the campaign, commented, "It's surprising how quickly the tide can come in. Checking tide times is crucial for a safe and enjoyable trip to the coast." Safety Tips from HM Coastguard include:

Check weather forecasts and tide times before setting off.

before setting off. Stay away from cliff edges and the base of cliffs .

. Avoid water sports in offshore winds .

. Carry a fully charged mobile phone and consider a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) for emergencies.

and consider a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) for emergencies. Inform someone of your plans and expected return time.

In any coastal emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. Claire Hughes, Director of HM Coastguard, emphasized, "We want everyone to enjoy the coastline safely. Simple precautions can make a big difference in preventing accidents and ensuring that summer memories remain happy ones." For more information and to view the 'Coast Clever' campaign film, visit HM Coastguard's website.