Mother and daughter duo in fashion graduation

Seventeen learners, including a Dundee mother and daughter, graduated with a pioneering clothes-making qualification at the weekend.

The learners, aged 12 to 64, have completed the SQA-accredited Kindred Clothing Award (Garment Construction) qualification, offered by Dundee charity Front Lounge.

The event, the fifth-ever Front Lounge graduation, recognised the achievements of the largest group of graduates to date, including three who completed the Kindred Clothing course remotely from Orkney.

The new batch brings the total number of graduates to 71, including the first cohort who achieved the qualification online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Claire Gardiner with daughter Libby at their graduation

The Kindred Clothing qualification was designed by a group of young mums in 2018 and is delivered by businesses within the Clothes Making Learning Partnership (CMLP). They take learners through the key stages of the garment production process, from setting up and using a sewing machine to creating mood boards, pattern making and garment construction. Learners also gain practical fashion photography skills and techniques to present themselves, their stories and their clothes.

The 17 Kindred Clothing graduates were joined by four learners who achieved their Learning and Development 9D Assessor Award, delivered in partnership with Polaris Learning Limited over the past year, and 10 learners who received their Award in Dance Leadership, which was delivered in partnership with YDance over the summer.

Amongst the Kindred Clothing graduates were Dundee mum and daughter Claire Gardiner (40) and 15-year-old Libby Gardiner Millar.

Claire said, “I got into Kindred Clothing after becoming friends with a previous cohort and seeing all the amazing, different opportunities, experiences and garments they had made. I enjoyed the routine the course gave me as well as gaining skills, knowledge and confidence around making clothes. But there was also the opportunity to meet others and provide peer support, knowing what each other was going through and helping each other out. I am still in contact with the two girls I completed the course with. From Kindred, I now attend a few sewing groups across the city and continue to build on that skillset alongside meeting new people and learning from each other. I really enjoy altering and making my own clothes at home, allowing the creativity to flow and mistakes to be made and unpicked! Further to that, I’m especially proud of watching Libby go through Kindred Clothing too and seeing her own creativity grow and her confidence soar. Libby has gained her first employment in the creative field and it’s very heart-warming to see her take it all in her stride.”

Saturday's graduation

Libby added, “When I first heard about Kindred Clothing, my mum was taking the course and I thought it was very interesting being able to meet new people and learn new things. Kindred Clothing was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had, and it has taught me so many new things I never knew I would know. I hope I can start my own business one day and help people just like they helped me.”

Libby was also presented with ‘The Tailor Trade Award’ by Euan Williamson, Deacon to the Tailor Trade, which is one of The Nine Incorporated Trades of Dundee. Hailed this year’s most outstanding Kindred Clothing learner, Libby received a certificate and £300.

Chika Inatimi, Founder of Front Lounge, said, “Graduation is always a highlight in the Front Lounge calendar, but this year has truly raised the bar.

“Some Kindred Clothing learners mastered the intricacies of sewing after a full day at school, while others joined us online from as far as Orkney, with that group now preparing to bring the course to others on the island. We were also joined by former graduates who have since become fully qualified assessors, helping ensure our programme remains challenging and rewarding. And let’s not forget those who even completed the dance qualification over the summer break!

“Many of our learners face significant challenges, from poor school attendance and mental health struggles to grief, illness, or simply reaching a crossroads in life. Yet by focusing on their goals, and not just meeting but exceeding expectations, they graduate with a newfound sense of pride, confidence, and excitement for what’s next - feelings that, for many, are completely new. Every single graduate deserves huge praise for their perseverance and achievements, which will help them to take that next step in life, wherever it leads."

For more information and to express an interest in taking part in Kindred Clothing, email [email protected], message Front Lounge via social media or visit www.frontlounge.org.