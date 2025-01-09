Montrose care home residents get on their blue suede shoes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fordmill care home in Montrose was transformed into Graceland to mark what would have been Elvis Presley’s 90th birthday on January 8.

It is estimated that Elvis has sold more than one billion records worldwide so to honour the undisputed King of Rock & Roll, the staff and residents enjoyed a fantastic day of music, fun and dancing.

General Manager, Aileen Alberts said: “Lots of our residents are big Elvis fans and love his music. We’ve had a fantastic day listening to all his hits, finding out about his early life and what influenced him and watching old Elvis movies, he was such an incredible talent.

"This afternoon we had an Elvis quiz, it is amazing how many songs he recorded. We all surprised ourselves by how many we remembered!”

A resident said: “I loved Elvis growing up. Listening to all his old hits has brought back so many memories. We’ve all had a brilliant time reminiscing about our dance hall days!”

Fordmill is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Fordmill provides nursing care, dementia care, respite care.