Montrose Care Home Residents Delight MSP Mairi Gougeon At St Cyrus Nature Reserve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fordmill Care Home in Montrose spent the day with St. Cyrus Nature Reserve Manager Therese Alampo to make use of their all-terrain Hippocampe chairs, giving residents the chance to explore the reserve and beach and even get in the water.

And joining them on their beach visit was none other than local MSP Mairi Gougeon who came to visit them in her capacity as Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands. Residents Margaret Weir and Ronald Harris were overjoyed to speak to Mairi about visiting St. Cyrus beach, a trip they never believed possible again. She was amazed at the Hippocampe chairs easiness on the sands and even took Margaret for a hurl.

Margaret said: “I have never visited this beach due to my poor mobility and never thought l would be here. The girls surprised me with this visit today and we have just had a lovely picnic watching the birds and listening to the waves, it’s been incredible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aileen Alberts, General Manager of the home said: “The residents have really enjoyed this experience and we want to thank Therese so much for this opportunity. To see them grinning from ear to ear and telling their family and friends about it has been fantastic. When we live so near to the beach, we want to be able to take advantage of what’s on our doorstep and Therese has made this possible for us.”

Fordmill

Fordmill is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.Fordmill provides residential care, nursing care [and dementia care]for 59 residents from respite care to long term stays.