Monifieth care home enjoys intergenerational visit with nursery

South Grange care home, in Monifieth has recently started intergenerational visits to their local nursery setting for their residents and the nursery children to spend more time together.

During these visits, the residents and children read stories together, share lots of smiles, sing to their favourite songs, play lots of fun games and the children love to give the elderly a tour of their surroundings.

Gill Conway, senior activities coordinator of South Grange Care Home, said: “We are very lucky to have such a strong bond with the children and their teachers. This has increased since the elderly have been also able to visit the children at their environment.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

South Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. South Grange provides nursing care, dementia care and YPD unit for 83 residents from respite care to long term stays.